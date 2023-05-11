Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Battle of the titans

Google, along with Pixel 7a and Pixel tablet, launched its much-awaited Google Pixel Fold at Google I/O 2023. With Pixel Fold, Google has made its entry into the world of foldable smartphones. The smartphone is the newest addition to the Pixel portfolio and is powered by a Tensor G2 processor. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a: What’s different, what’s same?

Google Pixel Fold is priced at USD 1,799 (Rs 1,48,000) and is currently available for pre-order in US, UK and Germany. Samsung was the first company to launch the foldable smartphone in the market and it launched its Galaxy Z Fold 4 last year in August. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a goes on sale in India: Here’s how you can get your hands on it?

We will compare Google Pixel Fold with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to know who offers the best features. Also Read - Google IO 2023: Pixel Tablet announced with Tensor G2 chipset, check details

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Specifications compared

Dimensions

Google Pixel Fold measures 3.1 inches in width, 5.5 inches in height and 0.5 inches in thickness when folded and it measures 6.2 inches in width when unfolded and weighs 283g.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 measures 2.64 inches in width, 6.10 inches in height and 0.55 inches in thickness when folded and measures 5.122 inches in width when unfolded and weighs 263g.

Display

Google Pixel Fold comes with a full HD+ 5.8-inch OLED external display that has a 17.4:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2092 x 1080 pixels with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has up to 1200 nits HDR and up to 1550nits of peak brightness.

In addition to this, it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and features like Always-on display with At a Glance and Now Playing.

Google Pixel Fold has a 7.6-inch OLED internal display that has a 6:5 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2208 x 1840 pixels with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has up to 1000 nits HDR and up to 1450nits of peak brightness. It comes with a protective plastic layer and features like Always-on display with At a Glance and Now Playing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, on the other hand, comes with an HD+ 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X external display with a resolution of 2316 x 904 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 23.1:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

It has a QXGA+ 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X internal display with a resolution of 2176 x 1812 pixels. It offers a peak brightness of 1200 nits and HRD10+ with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor

Google Pixel Fold comes with a Google Tensor G2 processor and Titan M2 security coprocessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with clock speed up to 3.19GHz.

Memory and Storage

Google Pixel Fold comes with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB UFS 3.1 storage.

Battery

Google Pixel Fold comes with a 4,727mAh battery which offers beyond 24-hour battery life and up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver mode, as per the company’s claim. It comes with fast charging and Wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 4,400mAh battery which offers up to 72 hours of audio playback time. It offers support for fast and wireless charging.

Rear Camera

Google Pixel Fold comes with three cameras set up at the back. It comes with a 48MP Quad PD wide camera with OIS + CLAF. It has features such as 0.8 μm pixel width, ƒ/1.7 aperture, 82-degree field of view and ½-inch image sensor size.

The ultrawide camera is 10.8MP with 1.25 μm pixel width, ƒ/2.2 aperture, a 121.1-degree field of view and a 1/3-inch image sensor size along with Lens correction.

Telephoto camera is of 10.8MP dual PD with 1.22 μm pixel width, ƒ/3.05 aperture, a 21.9-degree field of view, 1/3.1-inch image sensor size, 5x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom up to 20X. In addition to this, Google Pixel offers features such as LDAF (laser detect autofocus) sensor, Optical + electronic image stabilization, Spectral and flicker sensor and a fast camera launcher.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, on the other hand, comes with a triple camera set up at the back. It has a 50MP wide camera with features such as f/1.8 aperture, 1.0µm pixel width, Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS.

The telephoto camera is 10MP and offers features such as f/2.4 aperture, 1.0µm pixel width, PDAF, OIS, and 3X optical zoom.

The ultra-wide camera is 12MP and comes with a 123-degree field of view with f/2.2 aperture and 1.12µm pixel width.

Front Camera

Google Pixel Fold comes with a 9.5MP Dual PD front camera with 1.22 μm pixel width, ƒ/2.2 aperture, fixed focus and 84-degree field of view.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a 10MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture and 1.22µm pixel width.

Inner Camera

Google Pixel Fold comes with an 8MP inner camera with 1.12 μm pixel width, ƒ/2.0 aperture, fixed focus and 84-degree field of view.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a 4MP inner camera with f/1.8 aperture and 2.0µm pixel width.

OS

Google Pixel Fold ships with Android 13 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with Android 12L.

Connectivity

Google Pixel Fold offersWi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) with 2.4G+5GHz+6GHz, HE160, MIMO, Bluetooth v5.2 with dual antennas, NFC, Google Cast, Dual Band GNSS, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, and NFC.