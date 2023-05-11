Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a: What has changed in the budget Pixel phone

Google hosted its much-awaited Google I/O, annual developer conference, last night at Mountain View, California. The company made many major announcements at the conference, which also included the launch of its new A-series smartphone, Google Pixel 7a. The new smartphone from Google Pixel’s 7 series is a budget version of Google Pixel 7 that was launched last October. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a goes on sale in India: Here’s how you can get your hands on it?

Google Pixel 7 is a 6.1-inch smartphone that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is powered by a Google Tensor G2 processor and has a 50 MP rear camera and a 10.8 MP front camera.

The newly launched Google Pixel 7a is available for sale in India starting today. It is available on Flipkart at Rs 43,999 and interested buyers can also get it from selected retailers.

Before the launch of Google Pixel 7a, Pixel 6a was one of the best-selling budget smartphones available in India. Here, we will give you a complete comparison of Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a specifications to help you make an informed decision if you are looking to buy a new budget smartphone.

Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel 6a specifications comparison

Dimensions

Google Pixel 7a measure 6 inches in height and 2.8 inches in width and the same dimensions are also offered by Google Pixel 6a.

Display

Google Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED display that offers a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and it comes with a scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

In addition to this, Pixel 7a offers features like HDR support, Always-on display (continues to show limited information while the phone is asleep), Now Playing (detects nearby music and identifies the songs) and At a Glance (info about the weather, upcoming meetings or events) in its display.

Google Pixel 6a display is almost similar except it has a refresh rate of up to 60Hz and the glass is not scratch-resistant.

Battery

Google Pixel 7a has a 4,385mAh battery that can last for 24 hours in normal scenarios and 72 hours in extreme battery saver mode, as per the company’s claim. The smartphone supports fast charging and wireless charging.

Google Pixel 6a has a 4,410mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than Pixel 7a battery. The smartphone support only fast charging and it has no support for wireless charging. It offers the same battery life as Google Pixel 7a, as per the company’s claim.

Design

Google Pixel 7a come with a 3D thermoformed composite back with a tactile alloy frame and visor. It has a fingerprint-resistant coating, and it is IP67 dust and water-resistant.

Google Pixel 6a has the same design except for the visor.

Memory and Storage

Google Pixel 7a comes with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Google Pixel 6a comes with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Security

Google Pixel 7a has a Titan M2 security chip with a Security core. It also comes with VPN by Google One. In addition to this, the smartphone has a fingerprint unlock and face unlock.

Google Pixel 6a misses out on some security features in comparison to Pixel 7a. It does not offer VPN by Google One and now ubiquitous face unlock.

Processor

Google Pixel 7a is powered by Google Tensor G2 and Pixel 6a comes with a Google Tensor processor. For the unversed, the Tensor G2 is the most advanced chipset launched by the company so far.

Rear Camera

Google Pixel 7a comes with a 64MP Quad PD Quad Bayer wide camera with ƒ/1.89 aperture. It offers features like autofocus with dual pixel phase detection, optical and electronic image stabilization, an 80-degree field of view and 0.8 μm pixel width.

The other camera is a 13MP ultrawide camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture. It has features such as a 120° field of view, 1.12 μm pixel width and Lens correction.

Google Pixel 6a comes with a 12.2MP dual pixel wide camera with ƒ/1.7 aperture and features like autofocus with dual pixel phase detection, optical and electronic image stabilization, 77-degree field of view and 1.4 μm pixel width.

The other camera in Pixel 6a is a 12MP ultrawide camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture. It has features such as a 114° field of view, 1.25 μm pixel width and Lens correction.

Front Camera

Google Pixel 7a comes with a 13MP front camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and fixed focus. It has a 95-degree ultrawide field of view and 1.12 μm pixel width.

Google Pixel 6a comes with an 8MP front camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture and fixed focus. It has an 84-degree wide field of view and 1.12 μm pixel width.

Camera Features

Google Pixel 7a offers camera features such as Photo Unblur, Night Sight, Top Shot, Portrait Mode, Super Res Zoom, Motion autofocus, Live HDR+, Frequent Faces, Dual exposure controls, Cinematic Pan, Portrait Light, Magic Eraser, Long Exposure, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Panorama, Manual white balancing and Locked Folder.

Google Pixel 6a offers similar camera features except for Long Exposure and Photo Unblur.

Audio

Google Pixel 7a comes with Stereo speakers, 2 microphones and Noise suppression.

Google Pixel 6a offers the same audio features as Google Pixel 7a.

Operating System

Google Pixel 7a is launched with Android 13 and Google Pixel 6a was launched with Android 12.

Colour

Google Pixel 7a is available in Charcoal, Sea and Snow colour in India and Google Pixel 6a is currently available in Chalk and Charcoal colour.

Price

Google Pixel 7a is available for Rs 43,999 in India and Google Pixel 6a is currently available for Rs 27,999.