A new Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) technology that allows mobile users to watch videos on their smartphones without needing an internet connection is being developed by Saankhya Labs and IIT Kanpur, and will soon be tested in 19 cities across India. The central government announced the trials of this indigenous Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) technology recently.

The technology was explained in a white paper released by IIT-Kanpur in June last year, in collaboration with Prasar Bharti and Telecommunications Development Society. The Ministry of Communications also issued a letter in August 2023, outlining the potential applications of D2M, such as delivering content, providing education and sharing information in times of crisis or emergency.

This article will give you an overview of what D2M is, how it works, what are its advantages and how it will shape the future of media consumption.

What is Direct-to-Mobile (D2M)?

Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) is a new way of content delivery. This technology allows users to access a variety of multimedia content directly on their smartphones and tablets, without relying on traditional broadcasting methods, in which signals are sent from a broadcasting station to receivers, such as televisions and radios. The letter from the Ministry of Communications stated that the increasing demand for customised, on-demand content led to the emergence of D2M as a new way of content delivery.

How Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) works?

The D2M technology is similar to an FM radio, where signals are transmitted from a station and received by FM radios on specific frequencies. It is also comparable to direct-to-home (DTH) broadcasting, where a dish antenna receives broadcast signals directly from satellites and sends them to your set-top box.

D2M aims to combine the best of both technologies and send signals to receivers, which in this case will be smartphones. The technology will use terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure and a designated spectrum to send data signals directly to mobile phones.

The information and broadcasting secretary Apurva Chandra said that the government will allocate the 470-582MHz spectrum for this emerging technology. With D2M, users will be able to stream multimedia content such as live TV matches directly on their smartphones without using the internet.

How Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) will benefit users and telecom operators?

This technology will benefit both smartphone users and telecom operators. The D2M technology will help in reducing 25-30 percent of video traffic on the 5G networks, which will help in speeding up digital transformation and making content delivery more accessible and inclusive in the country.

The government said that 69 percent of the content that users access on 80 crore smartphones in India is in video format. Besides catering to those who have other devices like TVs, the technology will also help in reaching nearly 8-9 crore homes that do not have TVs, also known as “TV Dark” homes.

According to reports, out of the 280 million households in the country, only about 190 million have television sets.