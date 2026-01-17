Aadhaar Lock Feature Explained: What Happens And How To Use It

Aadhaar is used for almost every service today, which is why misuse is a real concern for many users. To address this, UIDAI allows Aadhaar holders to lock and unlock their Aadhaar number whenever needed. Also Read: Aadhaar Update Guide: How Many Times Changes Are Allowed, How To Update Online

When Aadhaar is locked, the Aadhaar number cannot be used for authentication. This means biometric, demographic, and OTP-based verification using Aadhaar is blocked. Also Read: Booking Tatkal Tickets? Here’s How To Link Aadhaar With IRCTC

Locking Aadhaar does not stop all services. Users can still use a Virtual ID (VID), which is a temporary 16-digit number linked to Aadhaar. Any service that accepts VID will continue to work even when Aadhaar is locked. Also Read: Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Nears: What Happens If You Miss It, How To Link Online

What Changes When Aadhaar Is Locked

Once Aadhaar is locked, authentication using the Aadhaar number is disabled. This means fingerprints, iris scans, and OTPs linked to Aadhaar will not work. However, authentication through VID remains active.

This option is useful if you want to keep Aadhaar protected and unlock it only when you actually need to use it.

How To Lock Aadhaar Online

Aadhaar can be locked through the UIDAI website.

Visit the UIDAI portal and open the Aadhaar Lock and Unlock section. Choose the option to lock Aadhaar and enter your Aadhaar number along with basic details. Verification can be completed using an OTP sent to the registered mobile number or a TOTP generated through the mAadhaar app. Once submitted, Aadhaar is locked instantly and a confirmation message is shown.

How To Lock Aadhaar Using The mAadhaar App

Users who prefer using their phone can lock Aadhaar through the mAadhaar app.

After logging in with the registered mobile number, go to the Services section and select Aadhaar Lock or Unlock. Choose the lock option and complete OTP verification. Aadhaar is locked immediately after successful verification.

How To Unlock Aadhaar When Required

To unlock Aadhaar, users need the latest 16-digit Virtual ID. If the VID is not available, it can be generated again through UIDAI’s website or SMS service.

For unlocking, visit the Aadhaar Lock and Unlock page, select the unlock option, enter the VID and security code, and verify using OTP or TOTP. Aadhaar is unlocked as soon as the process is completed.

The lock and unlock feature is meant to give users control. Aadhaar can be kept locked most of the time and unlocked only when authentication is actually needed.