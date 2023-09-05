2023 Tata Nexon facelift: Tata Motor has unveiled its 2023 Tata Nexon facelift on September 1. The company has started accepting pre-booking on the 2023 Nexon facelift from September 4 before its official launch on September 14. Interested buyers can book the upcoming SUV by paying Rs 21,000 at Tata Motor Cars’ official website or by visiting the nearest Tata Cars showroom. The new 2023 Tata Nexon comes with two engine options- the first is a 1.2L Turbocharged Revotroq petrol engine and the second is a 1.5L Turbocharged Revotroq diesel engine. The petrol engine is available in three transmission options- five-speed manual, six-speed manual and automatic, and seven-speed DCA transmission whereas the diesel engine comes with only two transmission options- six-speed manual and automatic transmission.

Engine performance

Coming to engine performance the petrol engine produces a peak power of 120PS at 5500RPM and a peak torque of 170Nm at 4000RPM. The diesel engine produces a maximum power of 115PS at 3750RPM and a peak torque of 260Nm at 2750RPM. It offers three drive modes- Eco, City and Sports.

The new 2023 Tata Nexon offers 208mm of ground clearance and 382L of boot space and comes with disc brakes in the front and drum brakes in the rear.

Trims

Tata has ditched its old naming scheme for Nexon trims and opted for a new naming scheme for trims of the upcoming Nexon. The Nexon facelifts will be available in India in a total of 11 trim options, which include — Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure, Pure (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S) and Fearless+ (S). Some of the features of the upcoming Nexon will vary depending on the trim one is opting for. Let’s have a detailed look at what each of the 2023 Tata Nexon facelifts has to offer.

Tata Nexon Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S) trim features

First coming to the exterior of the 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift, in the front, all three trims- Smart, Smart+ and Smart+ (S) will get a high gloss black front grill, body coloured bumpers, black door handles, conventional front wiper blades, LED-based headlamps, high mount stop LED lamps, integrated rear spoiler, LED DRLs, ORMs with turn indicators, end-to-end LED tail lamps and R16 steels wheels. In addition to these features, Smart+ and Smart+ (S) trims will get a Shark-fin antenna and Smart+ (S) will also get an electric sunroof.

Interior

Coming to the interior, all three trims will get two spoke steering, front and rear grab handles, painted PU gearknob, 4-inch LCD and centre console storage.

Safety and Security

For safety and security, all three trims will get ABS with EBD, brake disc wiping, six airbags, electronic brake pre-fill, electronic stability program, hill hold control, day and night IRVM and reverse park assist.

Infotainment

Coming to infotainment, Smart+ and Smart+ (S) will get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch floating infotainment system, a microphone and four speakers. In addition to this, Smart+ (S) will also get FM/AM Bluetooth USB.

Comfort and convenience

Coming to comfort and convenience, all three trims get adjustable tilt steering, manual HVAC, electronic tailgate opening, multi-drive modes and front door power windows. In addition to these features, Smart+ and Smart+ (S) will also get electronically foldable ORVMs, central locking with remote and switch, all door power windows, audio and phone steering mounted controls and a USB power outlet. In addition to this, Smart+ (S) will also get auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

Tata Nexon Pure and Pure (S) trim features

Tata Nexon Pure and Pure (S) trims will get all the features of Nexon Smart+ in addition to black tape on A, B, and C pillars and sash areas, and integrated roof rails. Neon Pure (S) will also get an electronic sunroof with voice commands.

Interior

Tata Nexon Pure and Pure (S) trims will get all the features of Nexon Smart+ trim in addition to Gen-3 4-inch LCD digital and rear parcel tray

Safety and Security

Tata Nexon Pure and Pure (S) trims will get all the features of Nexon Smart+.

Infotainment

Tata Nexon Pure and Pure (S) trims will get all the features of Nexon Smart+ in addition to FM/AM Bluetooth USB and speed-dependable volume control.

Comfort and convenience

Tata Nexon Pure and Pure (S) trims will get all the features of Nexon Smart+ in addition to auto headlamps, follow-me-home home headlamps, height adjustable front seatbelts, rain-sensing wipers and rear power outlets.

Tata Nexon Creative, Creative+ and Creative+ (S) trim features

Tata Nexon Creative, Creative+ and Creative+ (S) trims will get all the features of Nexon Pure in addition to a contrast roof and R16 alloy wheels with decorative inserts. Nexon Creative+ (S) will also get an electronic sunroof with voice commands.

Interior

Tata Nexon Creative, Creative+ and Creative+ (S) trims will get all the features of Nexon Pure in addition to a chrome interior door handle finish and 7-inch TFT.

Safety and Security

Tata Nexon Creative, Creative+ and Creative+ (S) trims will get all the features of Nexon Pure in addition to reverse park assist with camera (dynamic guideways) and tyre pressure monitoring system. Nexon Creative+ and Nexon Creative+ (S) will also get a 360 surround view system with a front parking sensor and blind monitoring system.

Infotainment

Tata Nexon Creative, Creative+ and Creative+ (S) trims will get all the features of Nexon Pure in addition to six speakers including two tweeters. Creative+ and Creative+ (S) will also get a 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system.

Comfort and convenience

Tata Nexon Creative+ and Creative+ (S) trims will get all the features of Nexon Pure except the height-adjustable front-row seatbelt. Nexon Creative will not get height adjustable front row seatbelt, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wiper, which are available with Nexon Pure trim.

Tata Nexon Creative, Creative+ and Creative+ (S) trims will also get a four-way adjustable driver seat, central locking with auto lock (with dedicated switch) with PEPS, cooled glove box, push button start/stop with key and rear wiper washer. In addition to this, Tata Nexon Creative+ and Creative+ (S) trims will also get cruise control.

Tata Nexon Fearless, Fearless (S), Fearless+ (S) trim features

Tata Nexon Fearless, Fearless (S), and Fearless+ (S) trims will get all the features of Nexon Creative+ trim in addition to a stylized front wiper blade, LED DRL sequential with welcome function and LED tail lamp with welcome and goodbye function. In addition to this, Tata Nexon Fearless (S) and Fearless+ (S) will also get an electric sunroof with voice commands.

Interior

Tata Nexon Fearless, Fearless (S), and Fearless+ (S) trims will get all the features of Nexon Creative+ trim in addition to a 10.25-inch digital TFT and rear seat central armrest with cup holder. Tata Nexon Fearless+ (S) will also get Leatherette seats.

Safety and Security

Tata Nexon Fearless, Fearless (S), and Fearless+ (S) trims will get all the features of Nexon Creative+ trim in addition to the rear de-fogger.

Infotainment

Tata Nexon Fearless, Fearless (S), and Fearless+ (S) trims will get all the features of the Nexon Creative+ trim.

Comfort and convenience

Tata Nexon Fearless, Fearless (S), and Fearless+ (S) trims will get all the features of Nexon Creative+ trim in addition to an air purifier with dust sensor, cooled plus illuminated glove box, height adjustable front seatbelts, rear seat 60:40 split, wireless charger and express cool. Tata Nexon Fearless+ (S) will also get a four-way ventilated adjustable driver seat.