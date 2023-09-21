Movie tickets at Rs 99: How to enjoy movies for cheap

If you have been postponing your plan to watch a movie with a friend or family just because the ticket prices are unbelievably high in your area, there is good news for you. National Cinema Day is returning this year where moviegoers pay only Rs 99 to watch their favourite movie at the theatres of partner chains. The Multiplex Association of India is holding the National Cinema Day on October 13. In over 4,000 cinema halls across the country, including those from chains such as PVR Inox, Cinepolis, and Movie Time, tickets will be available for Rs 99 per individual.

The association holds National Cinema Day to celebrate moviegoers and their enthusiasm that made some movies box office hits. It is also a way to encourage more people to watch movies in theatres — a culture that nosedived after the pandemic largely because of streaming platforms. “This special occasion brings audience of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year. It’s a heartfelt “thank you” to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven’t yet returned to their local cinema,” said the association in a statement.

The movie ticket price this time, however, is slightly higher than the last time. Last year, all eligible tickets cost only Rs 75 per admission, making movies such as Brahmastra more popular. According to the statement, the offer will be available on partner booking platforms, as well as all the participating cinemas. Here is how to book your tickets:

— You can go to any partner booking platform such as BookMyShow or Paytm.

— Choose October 13 as the date when you want to watch a movie and select the show timing.

— On the checkout page, you will be charged Rs 99 per ticket plus applicable convenience fee and taxes.

You can avoid paying the convenience fee and taxes if you buy the tickets directly from the counter at the movie theatre you are going.