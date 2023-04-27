comscore
JioCinema to stream HBO, Max Originals, and Warner Bros. content from May

Thanks to the content streaming deal, JioCinema will have a collection of shows from HBO, Max Originals, and Warner Bros. content.

Highlights

  • Reliance's broadcast venture Viacom18 has signed a deal with Warner Bros.
  • As part of the deal, JioCinema will stream HBO, Max Originals, and Warner Bros. content.
  • Shows like Game of Thrones, Succession, and others will be available on JioCinema starting next month.
JioCinema

Reliance’s broadcast venture Viacom18 has signed a deal with Warner Bros. for JioCinema. As per the new multi-year agreement, JioCinema will be able to stream HBO, Max Originals, and Warner Bros. Hollywood movies and shows. Also Read - Jio Cinema premium subscription plans leaked ahead of official launch: Details here

This comes almost a month after Disney broke ties with streaming platform Hotstar. Earlier, users were able to stream shows from HBO such as Succession, The Game of Thrones, and more on Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi vs BSNL: Best postpaid plans under Rs 1000 with OTT benefits

But ever since Disney moved away from Hotstar, Indian binge-watchers had no place for consuming HBO and other Hollywood content. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi vs BSNL: Top postpaid plans under Rs 500 with best OTT benefits

Now, however, JioCinema will bring all popular shows to the platform starting next month. As for HBO, users will be able to watch shows like House of The Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession and The White Lotus.

JioCinema users will also get returning seasons of True Detective: Night Country, Euphoria, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Perry Manson.

HBO Original series including The Idol, White House Plumbers, The Sympathizer and The Regime will also be added. Furthermore, documentaries like Game of Thrones, Sex & The City, Big Little Lies, Chornobyl and Veep will be coming to the platform.

As for Max Originals, And Just Like That…, Peacemaker, The Flight Attendant, Dune: The Sisterhood, The Penguin, and Duster will be making to the app.

Warner Bros. Television series and movies like East New York, Gotham Knights, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and DC Universe movies will also be available. Lastly, kids’ shows like Dexter’s Laboratory and Tom and Jerry Kids are also coming to the platform.

“Warner Bros. Discovery’s brands are incredibly popular across India, and we are pleased to partner with Viacom18 to bring our premium HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros. content to local fans. This new agreement demonstrates our commitment to South Asia as we seek to entertain audiences across more platforms, and further strengthens the scale of our regional business as a whole,” said Clement Schwebig, President, India, Southeast Asia, and Korea, Warner Bros. Discovery

  • Published Date: April 27, 2023 4:44 PM IST
