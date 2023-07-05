Xiaomi is offering up to 75 percent discount on the purchase of various devices on Xiaomi India's website and retail stores. Check out top deals here.

Xiaomi today announced ninth anniversary sale in India, which is a part of its anniversary celebrations in the country. As a part of the ninth anniversary sale, the company is offering discounts of up to 75 percent on the purchase of various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TV and other electronic devices between July 5 and July 10 on Xiaomi India’s official website, Mi.com, and the company’s retail stores, Mi Homes, in the country.

As a part of the ninth anniversary sale, Xiaomi India is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 8,000 on the purchases made via ICICI Bank credit cards and credit card EMIs. In addition to this, the company is also offering a cashback of up to 20 percent on the purchases made using Mobikwik e-wallets. Apart from this, Xiaomi India is also offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchases made using HDFC Bank credit card and credit card EMI.

Xiaomi India also said that with the Lucky 9 Shoppers Contest, nine consumers will get 100 percent of their order value back. And at the daily Rs 9 store at 12PM, buyers will be able to avail offers on selected devices only for an hour. The company also said that with the Daily bid to Win at 4 PM, interested buyers will get a chance to win selected products such as Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer, Redmi A2 and Redmi Buds 4 Active at extremely low prices. Also, Xiaomi India is also offering a discount of 25 percent on all Device Care Plans like Mi Extended Warranty, Mi Screen Protect and Mi Complete Protect.

Top deals on smartphones

During the sale, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available at a price of Rs 69,999 after getting a discount of Rs 20,000, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs 40,000 after getting a discount of Rs 39,999. Similarly, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs 7,500 after getting a discount of Rs 20,499.

Top deals on smart TVs

During the sale, Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 43 will be available at a price of Rs 31,499 after getting a discount of Rs 18,500. Similarly, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 and the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32 will be available at a price of Rs 9,749 and Rs 11,249 after getting a discount of up to Rs 15,250.

Top deals on Tablet

Coming to tablets, the 6+128GB variant of the Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available at a price of Rs 24,999 as against the price of Rs 39,999. Similarly, the 6+128GB variant of the Redmi Pad will be available at a price of Rs 17,999 as against the price of Rs 33,999.

What else?

Here are other deals and discounts that the company is offering: