Xiaomi has announced the launched Redmi Buds 4 Active in India today. The newly launched earbuds will be a new addition to Xiaomi's earbuds offering, which also includes Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro and Redmi Buds Essential.

Redmi Buds 4 Active offers feature such as Google Fast Pair, IPX4 rating, environmental noise cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life. They will be available in White and Black colour options with a matching charging case.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Active price and offers in India

Xiaomi Buds 4 Active is priced at Rs 1,399, but there will be a special launch offer of Rs 1,199 till June 2023. Interested buyers can get it from the Xiaomi India website, Amazon, or Xiaomi retail stores across the country starting June 20.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Active specifications

Connectivity

Xiaomi Buds 4 Active features Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC codec and supports HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Bluetooth protocol. It has a communication range of 10m and a speaker impedance of 32 ohms.

Battery and charging

Xiaomi Buds 4 Active earbuds have a 34mAh battery and the charging case has a 440mAh battery. It comes with a Type-C charging port and gives up to 30 hours of battery life. The newly launched earbuds come with fast charging support that gives up to 90 minutes of playtime in 10 minutes of charge.

Weight

Xiaomi Buds 4 Active single earbud weighs 3.65g and the charging case weighs 34.7g. The total weight of the earbud is 42g.

Additional features

Xiaomi Buds 4 Active features Google Fast Pair to enable quick and effortless pairing with Android devices. The newly launched earbuds come with Environmental Noise Cancellation and IPX-4 rating for water resistance.

The earbuds also have a low latency mode for gamers and have touch controls on the buds to play, pause and skip tracks.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has also added a new tablet to its device lineup in India. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is the latest model after the Xiaomi Pad 5 from last year and it comes with premium features like a large 11-inch screen, a 144Hz refresh rate and a battery capacity of 8,840mAh and more.

“Last year, with the Xiaomi Pad 5, we completely changed the dynamics of the tablet category. Its launch led to an increase in consumer interest in Android tablets, enhanced competition, and finally bringing some much-needed innovation that was missing in the Android tablet segment for the longest time,” Anuj Sharma – Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said on the occassion.