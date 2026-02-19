Xiaomi’s biggest QLED TV yet launches In India at Rs 69,999: Check specs

Xiaomi has launched its largest-ever QLED smart TV in India – the Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75. Xiaomi says that it will bring a cinematic experience at home to let you live-stream sports, movies or web-series. Also Read: Thinking of switching from iPhone? Check these phones instead of iPhone 17 Pro

“We are witnessing a clear shift in consumer behaviour towards shared viewing experiences at home. As families and friends increasingly come together for live sports, and movie nights we recognised the need to introduce a truly immersive large-screen. With the Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75, we are building on our earlier vision to deliver a more holistic large-format entertainment experience that aligns with evolving expectations,” Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India commented during the launch. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 series may compete directly with iPhone 17 series at this price: Check latest leak

How much does it cost and what does it offer? All details.

Xiaomi QLED X Pro 75 specs and features

The latest Xiaomi QLED X Pro features a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160) 120Hz display with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It also gets a near bezel-less design with up to 97.76% screen-to-body ratio. Plus, for fast-moving action scenes, the Xiaomi QLED X Pro TV supports DLG 120Hz, which enhances motion clarity, while MEMC technology reduces blur during rapid transitions. When it comes to gaming, the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) is also here to make the gameplay responsive when connected with consoles.

For audio, the TV packs a two 34W box speaker system which comes with Dolby Audio, DTS X, and DTS Virtual: X technologies. It also has a built-in Google Voice Assistant that enables hands-free control. Under the hood, the television is powered by a quad-core A55 processor and 32GB internal storage. The connectivity options include three HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, AV, Optical, Antenna, and an earphone port.

Xiaomi QLED X Pro 75 price in India

Xiaomi has launched the giant QLED TV X Pro 75 at Rs 69,999. You can also avail a Rs 5,000 introductory discount via bank offers on HDFC and ICICI credit cards, which will bring down the price to just Rs 64,999.

While the sale will start on February 27th, but you can also pre-book the Xiaomi QLED X Pro 75 at just Rs 999 to avail a 4-Year Complete Warranty, worth Rs 10,999. The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 will go on sale starting 27th February 2026.