Xiaomi 17 series early bird sale begins in India: Save up to Rs 29,999, here's how

Xiaomi has kicked off the early bird sale for the Xiaomi 17 series in India, which gives interested buyers a chance to grab some exclusive benefits and discounts. The early bird offers apply to both Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and depending on which model you choose, the savings could go up to nearly Rs 30,000 in bundled value. Also Read: Xiaomi may launch smart air conditioners, refrigerators in India soon

However, the offer window is available between March 13 and March 17, ahead of the open sale scheduled for March 18. Here is everything that you must know before making the decision to buy the Xiaomi 17 or Ultra. Also Read: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset

Xiaomi 17 early bird offer

The Xiaomi 17 starts at Rs 89,999 for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB model is priced at Rs 99,999. However, during the early bird window, Xiaomi is offering the 512GB variant at the same price as the 256GB model. This essentially means buyers are getting a free storage upgrade worth Rs 10,000. Also Read: Xiaomi Pad 8 debuts in India with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Specs, price and availability

On top of that, Xiaomi is bundling a phone damage protection plan valued at Rs 9,999, which covers accidental damage. So if you pick up the Xiaomi 17 during the early bird sale, the combined value of the benefits could reach Rs 19,999.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra early bird offer

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which sits in the premium segment, carries a launch price of Rs 1,49,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant. However, Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 10,000 on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions, bringing the effective price down to Rs 1,29,999.

Early buyers will also receive the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit Pro, which Xiaomi says is worth Rs 19,999. If you combine the bank discount and the bundled camera kit, the total value of the offer can go up to Rs 29,999.

Xiaomi is also bundling additional partner offers, including Spotify Premium, YouTube Premium, Google AI Pro subscriptions, and Jio benefits worth up to Rs 31,500.