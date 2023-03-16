Vivo launched its Vivo V27 series that includes Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro in India last week. Today, Vivo V27 will finally be available for pre-booking in India. The highlights of the Vivo V27 handset includes a color-changing back, ring light LED flash, and 66W fast charging. Also Read - Vivo V27 Pro 5G to go on sale in India tonight on Flipkart: Price, availability and more

Vivo V27 price, pre-order offers

Vivo V27 was launched in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 32,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant might cost you Rs 36,999. It will be available in Magic Blue and Noble Black color variants. Also Read - Vivo V27 Pro Review: A reliable colour-changing partner

Valid til March 21, buyers can now book the smartphone in India. As for the sale offers, consumers will get Rs 3,000 cashback with ICICI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDB Financial services cards. Additionally, they can also get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 3,000 and exchange their old device for the Vivo V27.

Vivo V27 specifications

The Vivo V27 features a 6.78-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and it doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

One of the major highlights of the series is the camera. Both phones come with a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro unit.

The highlighting feature is the ring light, which is said to assist the camera at night time to take bright images. Upfront, both have a 50MP selfie snapper. Both cameras come with several modes such as Dual View, Pro mode, Portrait mode, etc.

The major difference between the two is the chipset. The V27 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, whereas, the V27 Pro is powered by a Dimensity 8200 SoC. Both phones have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

As for the battery, the duo packs a 4,600mAh cell with support for 66W fast charging. The series boots on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box with Vivo’s FuntouchOS 13.