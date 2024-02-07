Amazon Valentine’s Day finds: Valentine’s Day is right around the corner which means the Valentine’s shopping week has begun. If you still haven’t planned for a tech gift for February 14, then it’s time to hurry up. One of the best tech gifts you can possibly give is a pair of neckband earphones. Wireless Neckband earphones are reliable as they offer one of the best batteries and are less susceptible to theft, unlike TWS earbuds.

We have curated some of the top neckband-style wireless earphones you can gift this Valentine’s Day. Let’s take a look at the top options.

Soundcore Life U2i Bluetooth neckband earphones are available at a 48 percent discount. The earbuds are now priced at Rs 1,299. Soundcore advertises these earphones for bass lovers. They also come with other features like quick connect, IPX5 rating, and up to 20 hours of battery life.

CrossBeats’ Shuffle Pro neckband Bluetooth wireless earphones are available at Rs 1,499. The neckband earphones come with 13mm drivers and feature environmental noise cancellation support. The wireless earbuds are claimed to offer up to 72 hours of playtime. They also come with 40ms low latency support.

Realme’s Buds Wireless 4 neckband earphones come with a 13.6mm Dynamic Bass Driver. The earphones are claimed to provide up to 40 hours of music playback. Some of the other highlights of the neckband earphones include support for 360-degree spatial audio, fast charging, and 45ms low latency.

Boat’s Rockerz 255 ANC Bluetooth neckband earbuds feature 13mm drivers and have dual EQ modes. The earbuds are advertised to offer long hours of playback of up to 100 hours. They support fast charging, where 10 minutes of charging and provide for 24 hours of usage. The earbuds have three microphones for noise cancellation.

EDYELL C6 130H wireless neckband earphones are priced at Rs 1,999 on Amazon, which is 67 percent off. Additionally, there’s a 300 coupon discount. The earbuds have 10mm drivers and feature inline controls. One of the major highlights of the neckband earphones is the battery life. They are claimed to offer up to 130 hours of battery. They also have IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

These are some of the top wireless neckband earphones you can consider for gifting this Valentine’s.