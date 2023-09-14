Bluetooth speakers: If there’s one gadget that you absolutely need to keep in your tech bag, it’s a Bluetooth speaker. The thing with Bluetooth speakers is that they are quite portable and offer great sound for their compact size. And, most importantly, they are easy to use, all you need to do is pair them to your smartphone and start the party.

Having said that, finding a good Bluetooth speaker for yourself could be a daunting task, mostly because there are a ton of portable options out there. Especially, in the budget range of under Rs 2,000. To make your purchasing decisions quick, we have listed a total of the top 5 Bluetooth speakers in the said range.

Boat’s Stone 135 is one of the most affordable Bluetooth speakers on this list. Priced at Rs 799 on Amazon, the Stone 135 is a portable option that has a 5W speaker offering immersive sound. It is advertised to offer 11 hours of total playtime. The speaker has features like multi-connectivity and IPX4 rating. It comes with Bluetooth v5.0 and supports instant activation of voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

Infinity’s JBL Fuze Pint is another affordable Bluetooth speaker option that costs Rs 899. It comes with a 2.5W output speaker and is said to offer an average battery life of 5 hours. One of its highlights is the Deep Bass sound signature and support for Dual Equaliser. It also has a pocket-friendly design. There’s Bluetooth v 5.0 for connectivity.

Inching to the Rs 1,000 price bracket, there’s the Portronics Sound Drum 1 with 10W speaker output. Priced at Rs 999, it has powerful bass and in-built FM. It has connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port for charging. It also has a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

The Stone 180 Bluetooth speaker has a 5W speaker output but comes at a higher price tag of Rs 1,299. That’s mainly due to its extra set of features. It is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of playback time. It has an IPX7 rating and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It has a lightweight body weighing only 145 grams.

JBL Go 2 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers in this price range in terms of sound. Despite it’s high Rs 1,999 price tag, it packs a 3.1W output speaker. However, it comes with JBL’s signature sound which is said to offer a clear audio experience. It comes with features like built-in noise-cancellation, IPX7, and up to 5 hours of battery life. It comes with Bluetooth 4.1 for connectivity.