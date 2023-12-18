Sony Audio Days sale: Top deals on Amazon right now

If you are planning to buy premium audio gadgets for either yourself or your loved ones or just for your home, Sony has rolled out some good deals on a range of products. These offers include discounts on Sony’s truly wireless earbuds, soundbars, over-ear headphones, and more. With a plethora of other offers lined up, the sale makes for a good time to buy Sony products. You can find all the deals on Amazon right now, but in case you are having difficulty deciding which deal is the best for you, we have handpicked some for you. Here are the best deals on Sony products you can find on Amazon right now.

Best Amazon deals on Sony products

The WF-1000XM5 is Sony’s flagship pair of earbuds launched earlier this year in India. These earbuds bring notable upgrades over their predecessor. Sony claims these earbuds are the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can find on the market. That is possible because of the new QN2e and V2 processor inside the Sony WF-1000XM5. These earbuds support 360-degree spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res Audio Wireless through LDAC codec. The Sony WF-1000XM5 is claimed to offer a battery life of 36 hours without noise cancellation, while a 3-minute charge offers an hour’s of playtime. The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are currently available for Rs 24,990, instead of the listed price of Rs 29,990.

The Sony SRS-XV800 X-Series is one of the best party speakers you can find on the market. With omnidirectional sound, the speaker makes you feel the beat of your track in every corner of the room. A TV Sound Booster allows you to listen to movies and music on TV with a battery backup of up to 25 hours. The Ambient Lighting illuminates the floor with colour lights, giving your party a refreshing vibe. This speaker from Sony also comes with IPX4 rating for splash resistance, so it can endure accidental spills of drinks at a party. The Sony SRS-XV800 X-Series is currently selling for Rs 43,500, instead of the listed price of Rs 64,990.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is the company’s most premium and flagship headphones. With world-class ergonomics, the Sony WH-1000XM5 offer the best fit, thanks to soft-fit leather on ear cups. The headphones come with eight microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation, supported by Auto noise-cancelling optimiser. The headphones also come with Precise Voice Pickup Technology that uses four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction algorithm to offer the best noise cancelling experience. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are currently available for Rs 27,990, instead of the listed price of Rs 34,990.