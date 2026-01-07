Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Price Cut Ahead Of Galaxy S26 Launch Is A Must To Check; Get Flat Rs 31,509 Off

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus price has witnessed a massive drop without any major sale announcement. This comes at a time when Samsung fans are waiting for the Galaxy S26 series launch, which is expected next month. While those who are behind the latest tech and up-to-date specifications in their smartphone must wait for the upcoming launch. On the other hand, the previous series is still worth considering, especially when you are getting huge price drop. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Leaked AGAIN! This Is When We May Get It

Here, we are talking about the Galaxy S25 Plus, which launched as a premium device. However, Amazon has announced a huge discount without any bank offers. Here is the deal. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 And Galaxy S26+ Listed On BIS; India Launch Imminent?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Price Cut

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus was launched at Rs 99,999 for the base model of 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Right now, Amazon is offering it for Rs 68,490 without the need for any bank offer discount! That’s a flat Rs 31,509 off from its launch price. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Series To Get Satellite Voice And Video Calls Connectivity? ALL Details

On top of these, you can save up to Rs 3,424 as cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card or up to Rs 3,250 off on HDFC credit card. However, the HDFC option will be an EMI option.

You can find two colour options here with this discount – Navy and Silver Shadow.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Specifications At A Glance

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus features a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2600 nits of peak brightness. It is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (in India) and packs a 4900mAh battery with 45W of charging support.

The photography features a 50MP main camera at the back, along with a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide lens. For selfies, it has a 12MP on the front.

With these features and the latest discounts, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus makes a deal you must check before going to buy a new premium smartphone in the market.