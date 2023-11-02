Adding delight to its community this festive season, global technology brand OnePlus on Thursday unveiled a range of offers across its product categories. OnePlus has brought in the latest set of festive offers on its popular Nord 3, Nord CE3, the recently launched flagship OnePlus 11 series, the new OnePlus Pad Go and many more devices.

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open, the recently launched foldable flagship smartphone, that comes with a Hasselblad Camera, a 6.31-inch cover screen with a peak brightness of 2,800 nits, along with a spacious 7.82-inch main display, will be available at an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000. Customers purchasing the OnePlus Open can also avail no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months. They can further enjoy an additional Rs 5,000 off when exchanging select devices during the purchase of the device.

READ MORE OnePlus Open First Impressions: Creaseless and gapless beauty

OnePlus 11 5G

Earlier this year, OnePlus introduced two highly anticipated flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G, further expanding their flagship lineup. The OnePlus 11 5G stands out with its exceptional camera quality and flawless performance, driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform. It also boasts a remarkable 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging system and a 5,000 mAh dual-cell battery.

READ MORE OnePlus Open launch today: When and where to watch the launch event Live

Customers purchasing the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Marble Odyssey can avail of an Rs 3,000 instant bank discount and a special price coupon of Rs 4,000. Customers purchasing the OnePlus 11 5G can avail no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months, while those opting for the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey also avail a no-cost EMI option of up to 18 months.

OnePlus 11R 5G

The OnePlus 11R 5G is a powerhouse featuring a robust chipset, efficient cooling, rapid charging, and innovative RAM technology, delivering exceptional performance and limitless capabilities.

For those looking for a distinctive style statement, OnePlus has introduced the eye-catching OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red special edition. All Customers purchasing the OnePlus 11R 5G and the OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Special Edition can avail Rs 2,000 instant bank discount. Customers can avail of no-cost EMI for up to 9 months upon purchasing the mentioned devices.

ICICI Bank & OneCard customers can avail of the mentioned bank offers on Amazon, OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in & offline partner stores.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nord CE 3 5G

This year, OnePlus unveiled a range of Nord smartphones — OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. Both smartphones offer high-performance features at industry-challenging prices, without compromising on essential functionalities.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord 3 5G can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000, along with a special price coupon discount of Rs 3,000. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI for OnePlus Nord 3 for up to 6 months. Customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord CE 3 can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000, along with a special price coupon discount of up to Rs 2,500. Customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500 with ICICI Bank on Amazon. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite for up to 3 months.

OnePlus Pad

Earlier this year, OnePlus launched its first-ever flagship Tablet — the OnePlus Pad, making its entry into the tablet market and earlier this month, OnePlus further diversified its tablet line-up with the launch of the OnePlus Pad Go, which aims to make big-screen entertainment even more immersive and affordable.

The OnePlus Pad is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, India’s first tablet with this chipset. Customers purchasing the OnePlus Pad can avail a Rs 3,000 instant bank discount, along with a temporary price discount of Rs 2,500 on the 12GB + 256GB variant and a temporary price discount of Rs 1,500 on the 8GB + 126GB variant.

OnePlus Pad Go

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Pad Go can avail of a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount, ICICI Bank & OneCard customers can avail of the bank offers on OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in & offline partner stores. ICICI Bank customers can avail the bank offers on Amazon as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank & Axis Bank customers can avail of the bank offers on Flipkart. RCC members gain benefits up to Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Go on OnePlus.in.

— Written with inputs from IANS