iPhone Air Gets Massive Rs 28,000 Price Cut In India: Here’s The Current Deal

If you were holding off on buying the iPhone Air because of its high launch price, this might be the moment you were waiting for. The iPhone Air has now received a steep price cut in India, bringing it much closer to the Rs 90,000 mark. The offer is currently live at Vijay Sales, and it significantly undercuts the phone's original launch price.

iPhone Air Price Cut

The iPhone Air was launched last year alongside the iPhone 17 series with a starting price of Rs 1,19,900. Under the current Vijay Sales listing, the phone is available for Rs 94,990. On top of this, buyers can get an additional Rs 4,000 instant discount by using eligible bank cards.

The bank offers apply on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, Axis Bank credit cards, and HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions. With these discounts applied, the effective price of the iPhone Air comes down to Rs 90,990. That brings the total price cut to over Rs 28,000 compared to the launch price. As with most retail offers, the discount is likely time-bound and may vary based on stock availability.

iPhone Air Specifications, Features

The iPhone Air focuses heavily on design and display. It features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion support and a 120Hz refresh rate. Apple has used a titanium frame along with Ceramic Shield 2 on the front, keeping the phone slim while improving durability.

Performance is handled by Apple’s A19 Pro chip, the same processor used in the iPhone 17 Pro models. The phone also includes Apple’s C1x modem, which is claimed to offer improved speeds and efficiency.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone Air comes with a 48MP Fusion rear sensor and an 18MP front camera unit with Centre Stage support. Users can record using both the front and rear cameras at the same time.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support, powered by Apple’s N1 chip. Apple claims the phone can deliver up to 40 hours of video playback. The iPhone Air is e-SIM only and also includes features like the Action button and Camera Control for quicker access to camera functions.

With the current price cut, the iPhone Air sits in a much more approachable position for buyers who want Apple’s latest design without stepping up to the Pro Max models.