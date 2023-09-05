Infinix Zero 30 5G went up for pre-orders earlier this month in the country. The smartphone offers a host of features at an affordable price such as a 144Hz curved display, triple cameras, and Dimensity chipset. Today (Tuesday), the smartphone will go up for sale on Flipkart. Let’s take a look at the details.

READ MORE Infinix Zero 30 5G launched in India with 108MP cameras

Infinix Zero 30 5G early sale: Price, offers, availability

According to Flipkart, the Infinix Zero 30 5G will be available for purchase today at 12 PM on the platform. The device is priced at Rs 23,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB variant and Rs 24,999 for 12GB + 256GB variant. Those with Axis Bank cards can get a Rs 2,000 instant discount taking down the starting price to Rs 21,999.

READ MORE Infinix Zero 30 5G pre-orders begin on September 2 in India

READ MORE Infinix Zero 30 5G in its leather back design poses online

The smartphone will be available for purchase in Rome Green and Golden Hour color options.

Infinix Zero 30 5G specifications and features

The Infinix Zero 30 5G offers a premium design coming in two finishes. The Rome Green has a vegan leather back, whereas, the Golden Hour sports a glass-back finish. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution. The punch-hole panel has up to 144Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness. Infinix has offered Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

One of the highlights of the device is its camera. The smartphone has a triple-rear camera system with a 108MP main lens having OIS support. It is assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP auxiliary lens. Upfront, there’s a whopping 50MP front camera for selfies and video chats. Interestingly, the device can shoot 4K videos from both the front and the rear cameras.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It lacks a microSD card for additional storage. The device houses a 5,000mAh cell with 68W fast charging support. Infinix has advertised that the device can go up to 80 percent in around 30 minutes.

The smartphone has an under-display fingerprint scanner and support for facial unlock offering added security. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with XOS 13 on top. The smartphone is confirmed to get Android 14 upon its public arrival.

In other news about Infinix, the company launched a gaming smartphone dubbed Infinix GT 10 Pro. The device is powered by a Dimensity 8050 chipset and has tiny and fancy LED lights on the back. It comes with no bloatware and is confirmed to get the upcoming Android 14 OS update. The smartphone was launched for Rs 19,999, but its price has now been increased to Rs 20,999.