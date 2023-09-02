Infinix Zero 30 5G launched in India with 108MP cameras

Infinix Zero 30 5G has arrived in India as the latest smartphone that brings an interesting set of specifications, such as a 144Hz display and a battery that supports fast charging, at its price point. The new Zero 30 5G uses MediaTek Dimensity 8020, which may not be the top-end chipset but is still one of the high-performing ones. That means this phone will be able to handle most tasks and give a fast performance even when you are playing high-end games. It will be partly possible due to the company’s RAM extension functionality called Infinix Memfusion RAM, which lets users increase the RAM virtually from the internal storage of the phone.

Infinix Zero 30 5G price in India

The all-new Infinix Zero 30 5G costs Rs 23,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. A higher variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 24,999. The phone will be available in Golden Hour and Rome Green colours. The pre-orders for the new phone have already begun, while deliveries are expected to kick off on September 8. If you are interested in pre-ordering the phone, you can get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 by using an Axis Bank credit card. You can bring down the cost further by opting for an exchange of an old phone.

Infinix Zero 30 5G specifications

The new Infinix Zero 30 5G is a mid-ranger that comes with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. With a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, the display offers a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 950 nits. The display features a punch-hole on the top, inside which there is a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls. Infinix claims the front camera can record 4K 60fps videos. Powering the Infinix Zero 30 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. You can increase the RAM by up to 21GB through the Memfusion RAM feature.

On the back of the Infinix Zero 30 5G, you get a 108MP main camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP third camera. The camera system is capable of shooting 4K 60fps videos, as well. The Infinix Zero 30 5G also features stereo speakers powered by the DTS Hi-res audio technology. The phone also comes with an IP53 rating for protection against dust and water. The Infinix Zero 30 5G has a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 68W fast charging speed.