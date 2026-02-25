Google Pixel 10 now available at a BIG discount in India: Here’s the deal

If you were holding back on buying the Pixel 10 because of the price, there’s now a noticeable drop available online. The Google Pixel 10, which launched in India at Rs 79,999, is currently selling with a total discount of over Rs 13,000 on Amazon. Also Read: Installed these apps? They may have leaked your photos and personal data

Pixel 10 deal details

The Pixel 10 is currently available on Amazon with a flat Rs 10,150 discount. This brings the price down from Rs 79,999 to Rs 69,849. Also Read: Planning to buy Vivo V70 Elite? Check these strong rivals first

On top of that, Axis Bank credit card users can get an additional Rs 3,500 discount on EMI transactions. With the bank offer, the price comes down even more. There’s also an exchange offer in place. If you trade in your old phone, the final amount will depend on its model and condition.

Price cuts like this are not very common on newer flagship phones, especially so soon after launch.

What the Pixel 10 offers

The Pixel 10 is powered by Google’s Tensor G5 chipset and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone runs on stock Android, which means there are no extra apps or heavy custom skins added on top.

On the front, it features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display can go up to 3,000 nits in peak brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

On the camera front, the Pixel 10 includes a 48MP main sensor with Macro Focus, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is a 10.5MP front camera. Pixel devices are known for image processing, and this model continues to focus on software-based photography improvements.

The Pixel 10 packs a 4,970mAh battery. It supports 30W wired charging and up to 15W wireless charging. The battery size is designed to last through a full day of regular usage.

At launch, the Pixel 10 was priced alongside other flagship Android phones in the same segment. With this discount in place, it now costs less than before, which may make it a more practical option for those who were holding off for a price drop.