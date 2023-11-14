Amazon top deals: Bhai Dooj is right around the corner. Ahead of the big day, a lot of people are looking for gifting ideas for their sibling. If you too are looking for a Bhai Dooj gift for your sibling and you are not sure what to buy, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here is a list of top five tech gifts that you can buy for your sibling on Amazon India. The e-retail giant is also offering special discounts on the purchase of a lot of these products. Check out the list here:

This electric tiffin box costs Rs 1,115 and it comes in Blue and Orange colour variants. It comes with a detachable cord that can be plugged in any socket to heat the food inside. It can heat lunch to a comfortable eating temperature typically in 30 minutes and it has an LED indicator to highlight the same.

This LED mirror-cum-digital alarm clock costs Rs 475 and it comes in a single White colour variant. It offers two levels of display brightness, and its alarm gently wakes you up by ringing from weak to strong gradually. It can be powered using a USB plug and using three AAA size batteries for remote usage.

This digital photo frame costs Rs 3,299 and it comes with a 7-inch LED display with a 1280 x 720 pixels resolution. It can not only show all your images in a slide show format, but it is also capable of displaying all your HD videos with audio through USB and SD cards. It comes with an expandable memory option of up to 32GB.

This electric coffee mug costs Rs 1,299. It comes with a mug warmer that has a built-in temperature control chipset, which is designed to keep your beverage at constant temperature (131℉/55℃). The coffee warmer is made of waterproof tempered glass and ABS flame-retardant material, which makes it immune to occasional spills.

This device costs Rs 2,899 and it comes in Black, Blue, White, Peach, Cream and Pink colour variants. They offer a plackback time of around 40 hours and they have fast charging support that is capable of providing two hours of playback time with just five minutes of charge. It can easily switch between two Bluetooth devices, and it supports Siri and Google Assistant virtual assistants.