  • Bhai Dooj: Top tech gifts under Rs 5000 for your sibling on Amazon

Bhai Dooj: Top tech gifts under Rs 5000 for your sibling on Amazon

Bhai Dooj is right around the corner. Here are top five gifting ideas Rs 5,000 for your sibling that you can buy on Amazon India.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Nov 14, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

Bhai Dooj

  • Bhai Dooj is right around the corner.
  • Here are some tech gifting ideas for your sibling on Amazon.
  • Amazon is also offering discounts on some of these products.

Amazon top deals: Bhai Dooj is right around the corner. Ahead of the big day, a lot of people are looking for gifting ideas for their sibling. If you too are looking for a Bhai Dooj gift for your sibling and you are not sure what to buy, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here is a list of top five tech gifts that you can buy for your sibling on Amazon India. The e-retail giant is also offering special discounts on the purchase of a lot of these products. Check out the list here:

Milton Euroline Slimtron Electric Tiffin

This electric tiffin box costs Rs 1,115 and it comes in Blue and Orange colour variants. It comes with a detachable cord that can be plugged in any socket to heat the food inside. It can heat lunch to a comfortable eating temperature typically in 30 minutes and it has an LED indicator to highlight the same.

Digital LED Mirror Alarm Clock Smart Back Light Table Mirror Alarm Clock

This LED mirror-cum-digital alarm clock costs Rs 475 and it comes in a single White colour variant. It offers two levels of display brightness, and its alarm gently wakes you up by ringing from weak to strong gradually. It can be powered using a USB plug and using three AAA size batteries for remote usage.

XElectron 7-inch Digital Photo Frame

This digital photo frame costs Rs 3,299 and it comes with a 7-inch LED display with a 1280 x 720 pixels resolution. It can not only show all your images in a slide show format, but it is also capable of displaying all your HD videos with audio through USB and SD cards. It comes with an expandable memory option of up to 32GB.

Pelikas Coffee Mug Warmer with lid and spoon

This electric coffee mug costs Rs 1,299. It comes with a mug warmer that has a built-in temperature control chipset, which is designed to keep your beverage at constant temperature (131℉/55℃). The coffee warmer is made of waterproof tempered glass and ABS flame-retardant material, which makes it immune to occasional spills.

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic

This device costs Rs 2,899 and it comes in Black, Blue, White, Peach, Cream and Pink colour variants. They offer a plackback time of around 40 hours and they have fast charging support that is capable of providing two hours of playback time with just five minutes of charge. It can easily switch between two Bluetooth devices, and it supports Siri and Google Assistant virtual assistants.

 

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

