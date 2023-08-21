Avid gamers would know experiencing any game to its fullest requires an entire ecosystem of devices. You not only need a gaming smartphone or a PC with a powerful core but also the accessories that will not only enable you to play a game rather experience it with all that it has to offer. Amid a range of options available for gamers, a pair of headphones is the one that brings gamers the closest to the game that they are playing by giving them a 360-degree experience and letting them experience the gameplay to the fullest. So, if you love playing online games and you are on a look out of a pair of gaming headphones that won’t burn a big hole in your pocket, here are our top recommendations for you:

Razer BlackShark V2 X USB Wired Esports Gaming Headset

It is a pair of wired headphones that offers support for ‎Linux, Windows, and Windows 10 operating systems. It comes with triForce 50mm drivers with advanced passive noise cancellation technology and HyperClear Noise Cancellation Mic. It costs Rs 4,820 in India.

Razer Kraken V3 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset

It comes in Black, Green and Blue colour variants. It features Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers with THX spatial audio technology. It comes with a detachable Razer HyperClear Cardiod mic and Razer Chroma RGB that gives users the access to up to 16.8 million colours for customising the lightning effect based on the game of their choice. It costs Rs 3,199 in India.

Boat Immortal IM1000D Dual Channel Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones

It comes in Black, Green, White, Red and Blue colour variants. It includes a 7.1 channel surround audio via boAt Labz and support for Dolby Atmos. It also comes with Breathing LEDs that lets users customise the lightning effect on the logo. It costs Rs 2,599 in India.

JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones

It comes in Black, Blue and White colour variants. It comes with a 40mm dynamic drivers with JBL QuantunSound Signature and it is compatible with all gaming platforms including PC gaming, Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo, Switch, Mobile, and Mac. It costs Rs 2,399 in India.

Zebronics Zeb-Blitz USB Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones

It comes in Black and White colour variants. It comes with a 7.1 surround sound channel and 50mm Neodymium magnet drivers with support for Dolby Atmos. It also includes five RGB LED modes. It costs Rs 2,399 in India.