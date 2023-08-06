Apple products get major discounts on Vijay Sales' Apple Days sale

If you are looking for a good deal on Apple products, you might want to check out the offers from Vijay Sales. The retailer is offering attractive discounts and cashback offers on a range of Apple devices, including the iPhone 14, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro. The sale is live from August 4.

The highlight of the sale is the iPhone 14, 128GB, which comes with its regular price tag of Rs 79,900. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 69,900. HDFC Bank customers can avail cashback of Rs 4000 with HDFC Bank cards. In addition to this, if an interested buyer chooses to exchange his/her existing smartphone and if it carries an exchange value of Rs 15000 or above, they will get an additional Rs 8000 exchange bonus. All these offers will result in a total discount of Rs 37,000, making the final price of the iPhone 14, 128GB Rs 42, 900.

Other models of the iPhone 14 series are also on sale. Interested buyers can get iPhone 14 Plus starting from Rs 75,949. iPhone 14 Pro is being offered at a starting price of Rs 1,17,990, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is available at a starting price of Rs 1,25,099. Moreover, iPhone 13 is at a starting price of Rs 58,490.

Those who are interested in buying a new iPad can avail up to Rs 3,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and can get iPad 9-Gen with a starting price of Rs 25,990 and iPad 10-Gen from Rs 38,990. The iPad Air 5-Gen is available at a starting price of Rs. 51,900, while the iPad Pro is available for Rs 75,670.

If you are looking for a new laptop, you can avail a flat cashback of Rs 5000 on HDFC Bank cards and can get the MacBook Air with M1 chip at Rs 75,900 or the MacBook Air with M2 chip at Rs 1,01,990. The MacBook Pro with M2 chip starts from Rs 1,11,900 and the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip starts from Rs 1,78,990.

You all also buy Apple accessories at discount prices at the Vijay Sales’ Apple Days sale. The Apple Watch Series 8 is available at a starting price of Rs 39,490, the Apple Watch SE (2-Gen) starts at Rs 25,900 and the Apple Watch Ultra starts from Rs 77,999. The AirPods Pro (2-Gen) are also on sale at Rs 22,990.

Furthermore, Vijay Sales is offering a 10 percent discount on Protect+, to ensure your devices are protected from any damage or theft.

Further, all the deals are summarised in the table below: