Apple iPhone 14 gets a massive discount on Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Amazon is hosting the Great Freedom Festival on its platform in India during which time it is offering the iPhone 14 at a massive discount. The iPhone 14 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900. However, during the ongoing sale, Amazon is offering it at a discount of around Rs 10,000 on its platform.

iPhone 14 discount price on Amazon

iPhone 14 is being offered at a price of Rs 66,999 during this sale. SBI bank customers can avail of an extra discount of up to Rs 1,000 on credit card transactions. Amazon is offering various extra offers such as no-cost EMI starting at Rs 3,241, exchange offers up to Rs 54,950, and cashback. There are also jaw-dropping discounts on the iPhone Pro range, which includes the iPhone Pro and iPhone pro max.

iPhone 14

Reasons to buy iPhone 14 at Amazon sale

iPhone 14 is the most popular smartphone, offered at a steal price in this sale. The actual price of the phone stands at Rs 79,900. However, it can be yours at Rs 66,999 in this Amazon sale. The colours blue, purple, red, starlight and yellow are available at this price in the 128GB variant. But the midnight colour of the 128GB variant is offered at a slightly higher price of Rs 67,499. Let’s take a look at the reasons why you should purchase this device.

Unbeatable Processor

The iPhone 14 boast a powerful A15 Bionic processor and 5-core GPU for lightning-fast performance. It offers a superfast 5G cellular network. Experience power-packed gaming sessions with its unbeatable processor.

Advanced Camera

The iPhone 14 camera offers certain improvements in respect of low-light photography due to the additional Photonic Engine in its back camera. It also incorporates cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps for crystal clear videos.

Battery Life

The battery life of this model has also significantly improved from previous Apple’s flagship iPhone series. This device guarantees video playback for up to 20 hours. Now, you can surf the internet all day long without interruption.

Display

This iPhone offers an impressive 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display for an improved visual experience. It comes with 1200nits peak brightness and fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating for smooth and seamless performance.

Sleek Design

The smartphone features a slim flat-sided design with squared-off edges and comes in many colours like blue, midnight, starlight, red and purple.