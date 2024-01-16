Amazon sale: Top phones you can get under Rs 50K

If you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 50,000, there are many great options available in the market. You can find phones with high-end features and powerful specifications without breaking the bank. Some popular brands in this price range include Xiaomi, Samsung, Nothing, and Realme. These phones offer impressive performance and features such as high-refresh-rate displays, fast charging, and powerful processors. For someone who does not want to spend a lot on phones, these phones are the best for them. That is because these phones feature sleek design, AMOLED displays, and solid battery life. With so many options to choose from, you are sure to find a smartphone that fits your needs and budget. Here are the options on Amazon that you can take a look at.

READ MORE Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Deals on smartwatches under 2K

Best Amazon deals on smartphones for under Rs 50,000

iQOO 11 5G

READ MORE Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get 80 percent off on smartwatches

One of the best smartphones that gives you top features for less is the iQOO 11 5G. Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, this phone offers a premium design and features such as a 2K AMOLED display with high brightness. The iQOO 11 5G features 120W fast charging technology on its 5000mAh battery. You get 50MP triple cameras on the back, including a 13MP telephoto portrait camera. The iQOO 11 5G is currently available for Rs 46,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 66,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Launched as a trimmed-down version of the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 FE offers the flagship experience for less. It uses an Exynos 2200 processor, which can handle multitasking and certain games well. The phone comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and storage of up to 1TB. The Galaxy S23 FE packs a fast-charging 4500mAh battery inside. This phone is currently available for Rs 48,997 on Amazon, instead of the listed price of Rs 79,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Motorola Razr 40

You can get a flip phone for under Rs 50,000, thanks to the Motorola Razr 40. This phone has a 6.9-inch AMOLED panel on the main display and a 1.5-inch OLED panel on the cover. Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, the Motorola Razr 40 features 64MP dual cameras, which you can even use to click selfies. On the display, there is a punch-hole cutout including a 13MP camera. The Motorola Razr 40 is currently available for Rs 44,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 99,999.