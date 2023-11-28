Amazon Mega Music Fest: Top deals on soundbars

Sound quality is an essential factor for enjoying your entertainment, and a soundbar can make a huge difference in how you experience it. Whether you’re watching movies, sports, or TV shows, a soundbar can create a surround sound effect that makes you feel like you’re in a movie theatre. In this list, we have selected soundbars that suit different budgets and preferences, and that deliver high-quality sound for your TV. These soundbars will elevate your TV sound to a new level, making every scene more realistic and engaging.

Sony HT-S20R

This soundbar produces high-quality surround sound from 5.1 separate audio channels with Dolby Digital. It has rear speakers and an external subwoofer that works with a 3-ch soundbar. It delivers 400W power output and comes with Bluetooth connectivity and USB playback. It has various sound modes including Auto, Standard, Cinema and Music.

Sony HT-S20R is currently available for Rs 16,890.

JBL Cinema SB271

This soundbar delivers 220 Watt of sound from two full range drivers. It also has a wireless subwoofer and comes with 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital audio, Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI ARC and optical connection. It has “Voice” button on the remote control to enhance voice clarity, which brings dialogues to the front. This soundbar comes with just 67mm in height.

JBL Cinema SB271 is currently available for Rs 12,999.

Bose Smart

This wireless Bluetooth soundbar comes with proprietary Bose TrueSpace spatial processing that analyzes and upmixes sounds for an enveloping listening experience in Dolby, stereo, and more. It comes with built-in voice assistants (Alexa and Google Assistant), and noise-rejecting microphones. It also has exclusive Bose Voice4Video technology that allows you to control your TV, cable and more with just your voice Wireless soundbar streaming. It comes with HDMI eARC connection and optical audio connection.

Bose Smart is currently available for Rs 93,999.

Samsung HW-T42E/XL

This soundbar comes with a built-in woofer and has power output of 40W. It has Dolby 2Ch and various sound modes including surround sound expansion and standard. It supports various decoding formats- AAC, MP3, WAV, and FLAC. Its connectivity options include Optical In, Bluetooth, USB Music Playback, NFC and One Remote Control.

Samsung HW-T42E/XL is currently available for Rs 7,999.

Philips TAB7007

This soundbar delivers immersive sound with its 2.1 channels and wireless subwoofer and supports the Dolby Digital format. Its connectivity options include Bluetooth, USB and HDMI.

Philips TAB7007 is currently available for Rs 12,911.