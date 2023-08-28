Amazon Mega Music Fest: Check top deals on earbuds, headphones

Amazon Mega Music Fest: Amazon India is hosting the Mega Music Fest on its platform in India. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering a discount of up 75 percent on the purchase of various truly wireless earbuds or TWS earbuds, headphones and earbuds on its platform. In addition to that, Amazon India is offering up to nine months of no-cost EMI option along with up to Rs 4,000 instant discount on credit card and debit card EMI transactions. The e-retailer has also announced that it is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 2,750 on One Card credit card and EMI transactions, a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on Federal Bank transactions, a 7.5 percent instant discount on HSBC credit card EMI transactions and a 10 percent instant discount on Kotak Mahindra debit card and debit card EMI transactions.

So, if you are looking for a pair of headphones or TWS earbuds, here are our top picks for you that you can buy on Amazon India:

Sony WF-C700N TWS earbuds

These earbuds are priced at Rs 12,999 in India. However, during the sale, they will be available at a price of Rs 8,999 on Amazon India. These earbuds come with a bunch of interesting features including Active Noise Cancellation or ANC, Ambient Mode, multipoint connectivity and support for Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE). They are available in India in Black, White, Lavender and Sage Green colour variants in India.

Noise Buds VS104

These buds are priced at Rs 3,499 on Amazon India. However, during Amazon’s sale, they will be available at a price of Rs 1,099. They come in Black, Midnight Blue, Mint Green and White colour variants. On the feature front, they offer up to 45-hours of playtime and support for Bluetooth version 5.2 and Hyper Sync technologies.

JBL Tune 130Nc Wireless TWS Ear Buds

These earbuds are available on Amazon India at a price of Rs 4,299 after getting a discount of nearly 40 percent. They are available in India in Black, Blue and White colour variants. They come with Alexa built-in and they feature support for Active Noise Cancellation technology, up to 40 hours of battery life and support for JBL Pure Bass Sound among others.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth

These earbuds are available on Amazon India at a price of Rs 2,299. They are available in India in Grand Green, Booming Black, Asoustic Red, Beam Blue and Jazz Green colour variants. It features Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation with up to 28 hours of battery life.

Boat Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds

These earbuds are available on Amazon India at a price of Rs 1,499. They are available in India in Black, Grey, Blue, Green, White and Rose Gold colour variants. It offers up to 50 hours of battery life.