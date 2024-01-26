Amazon Mega Electronics Sale: Top deals on wired earphones

I think wired earphones are a great option for those who value sound quality and reliability. Unlike wireless earphones, which need to be charged and can sometimes experience connectivity issues, wired earphones simply need to be plugged in and are ready to go. Plus, because they don’t rely on Bluetooth technology, they tend to have a more consistent and higher-quality sound. Of course, there are some downsides to using wired earphones – they can be a bit more cumbersome to carry around and can get tangled easily – but overall, I think they’re a great choice for anyone who wants a no-fuss listening experience. If you are planning to buy wired earphones, here are a few options on Amazon that you can consider, especially with deals on them.

Best Amazon deals on wired earphones

boAt Bassheads 152

These earphones pack 10mm drivers that the company claims offer crystal-clear sound. The earphones are bass-heavy, which will allow you to drown out stress. There is an inbuilt microphone on the earphones with high sensitivity. It is foldable and collapsible, as well. The company claims the earphones use a durable and highly resistant material and come with a braided cable. The 3.5mm jack makes it compatible with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The boAt Bassheads 152 earphones are currently available for Rs 499, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 1,290.

JBL C100SI

These earphones use JBL Signature Sound to offer high-bass sound. You get three different ear tip sizes in the pack. With support for a frequency range of 20Hz-20kHz, these earphones belt out the sound with extra bass. They also come with a noise-cancelling microphone and a one-button universal remote. These earphones come in black, red, and white colours. The JBL C100SI earphones are currently available for Rs 599, instead of the listed price of Rs 1,299.

Realme Buds 2

One of the best earphones in their price segment, the Realme Buds 2 comes with an 11.2mm bass boost driver with a multi-layer composite diaphragm. Its inline remote features have three tactile buttons and a microphone, allowing you to control music playback, take calls, and summon the digital voice assistant. Its braided jacket provides the earphones durability. The earphones also have built-in magnets and a cable strap to provide the ultimate solution for neatly storing your earphones.