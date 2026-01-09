After Flipkart, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Announced: Check Discounts, Bank Offers, More

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Price Cut Ahead Of Galaxy S26 Launch Is A Must To Check; Get Flat Rs 31,509 Off

The new year shopping season in India is slowly warming up. Amazon has officially announced its Great Republic Day Sale 2026, which is set to begin on January 16. While the e-commerce giant hasn’t revealed every detail yet, a dedicated sale microsite is already live, giving us an idea of what to expect. Also Read: contest

This comes after the announcement by its rival, Flipkart, which has already confirmed that its Republic Day Sale 2026 will begin on January 17. If you’ve been holding back on buying electronics or home appliances, this might be the right time to start preparing.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: What we know so far

According to Amazon’s teaser page, the upcoming sale will bring deals across a wide range of categories. This includes smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, wearables, gaming consoles, audio products, large appliances like washing machines and refrigerators, and even smart home devices.

Amazon has also confirmed up to 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards, along with the same benefit on SBI card EMI transactions. As usual, this bank offer is expected to play a big role in pushing prices down during the sale period.

Deal formats you can expect

Amazon is planning to bring back its familiar deal sections during the Great Republic Day Sale. Shoppers can expect:

Daily 8 PM Deals

Trending Deals and Blockbuster Deals

Blockbuster Deals with Exchange

Special sections like Price Crash Store, Freebie Central, Exchange Mela, and Sample Mania

In addition to this, Amazon Coupons are also expected to go live with extra discounts on select products.

How to prepare before the sale goes live

Amazon is advising users to get their accounts ready in advance. This includes saving debit or credit card details, enabling online transactions, and updating delivery addresses. Creating wishlists can also help you track price drops the moment the sale begins.