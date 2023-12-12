Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale: Amazon is hosting its Mega Electronics Sale on the platform in India. The sale commenced on the weekend and will end on December 17. Buyers can grab electronic products at massive discounts in the sale. Not just smartphones, tablets, and laptops are getting discounted in the sale, but also gadgets like earphones and smartwatches. If you are looking for a smartwatch, then this is probably the best time to buy one. The sale offers over 50 percent off on MRP.

That said, let’s take a look at the top deals on smartwatches under Rs 2,000 in the Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale.

The beatXP Flare Pro is one of the most affordable smartwatches available on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 999, which is way lower than its MRP. The smartwatch has a circular design and comes with 100+ sports modes. It features a 1.39-inch HD display and has several watch faces. Some of its health features include Heart Rate Monitoring and SpO2 monitoring. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Noise’s Twist smartwatch is a popular choice on Amazon. It is currently up for sale priced at Rs 1,199. It comes in multiple straps and color options. The smartwatch has a 1.38-inch round display that supports 100+ watch faces, which can be set from the proprietary app. The wearable has some sports modes and comes with Heart Rate and Sleep tracking features.

Fastrack’s Limitless Glide Advanced smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,699 on Amazon, which is 57 percent off its MRP. Additionally, Amazon is giving a coupon of Rs 100 while purchasing the product. The smartwatch features a 1.78-inch large display that supports multiple watch faces. It comes with 100+ sports modes, in-built games, a voice assistant, and more.

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Pro smartwatch is retailing for Rs 1,799 on Amazon in its Mega Electronics Sale. It has a metallic-looking body that gives it a rigid look. It has a 1.39-inch display and comes with a 360-degree health monitoring feature. The smartwatch has features like Bluetooth Calling and has in-built voice assistant. Furthermore, it also has IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

Fire-Boltt Vogue Large is an Apple Watch look-alike smartwatch with a large 2.05-inch display. It is priced at Rs 1,999 on Amazon and comes in different watch straps and colors. The smartwatch has features like an Always-On Display, GPS, and Bluetooth Calling support. It has 500+ watch faces, which can be set from the proprietary app.

