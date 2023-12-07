Amazon Laptop Days Sale: Top deals on budget laptops under Rs 30,000

Amazon India is hosting Laptop Days Sale in India wherein it is offering massive discounts and special deals on the purchase of laptops in India. The sale began on December 6, and it will go on until December 8. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering a discount of up to Rs 40,000 along with a discount of up to Rs 10,000 on exchange, up to five percent instant discount on Canara Bank Debit Card and an instant discount of 7.5 percent on IDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. While the company is offering discounts on laptops across product categories, we have curated a list of top laptops that are available at a price of less than Rs 30,000 after getting a discount during the sale. Check list here:

This laptop is available at a price of Rs 22,400 and it sports a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 1920x1080p resolution and 250 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor that is coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD M.2 storage space. It runs Windows 11 and it comes with a 35Wh battery that can provide up to six hours of runtime.

This laptop is available at a price of Rs 26,990 and it sports a 15.6-inch 60Hz HD display with a 1366x768p resolution. It is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor that is coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD M.2 storage space. It runs Windows 11 and it comes with a 37Wh battery that can provide up to six hours of runtime. It also comes with a backlit keyboard.

This laptop is available at a price of Rs 28,990 and it sports a 15.6-inch full HD display. It is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor that is coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage space. It runs Windows 11.