Amazon finds: Top deals on smartphones under Rs 7,000

In India, the high demand for budget smartphones is driven by the country’s cost-conscious consumers. As a result, a variety of companies offer a variety of smartphones at incredibly affordable prices, with some even as low as Rs 7,000. While these budget-friendly options may not provide premium features like fast refresh rates, ultrawide cameras, or quick charging, they are perfectly adequate for basic tasks such as making calls, sending texts, or browsing the web. Thus, for those who primarily use their smartphones for these fundamental functions, these devices offer excellent value for money. Here are some top smartphones you can buy in India for under Rs 7,000.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime

This smartphone is powered by Unisoc T612 processor paired with up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB UFS 2.2 storage and external storage expandable up to 1TB. It features 6.5-inch HD+ display with 400nits of brightness. The smartphone has 8MP back camera and 5MP front camera for selfies. It packs 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime is currently available for Rs 6,999.

Redmi A2

This smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G36 processor paired with up to 3GB RAM, 64GB storage and external storage expandable up to 1TB. It features 16.5-cm HD+ display with 400nits of brightness. The smartphone has 8MP back camera and 5MP front camera for selfies. It packs 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Redmi A2 is currently available for Rs 6,799.

Tecno Spark 9

This smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor paired with up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB eMCP storage. It features 6.6-inch HD+ dot notch display. The smartphone has 13MP back camera and 8MP front camera for selfies. It packs 5000mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 9 is currently available for Rs 6,999.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro

This smartphone is powered by Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and external storage. It features 6.56-inch HD+ dot notch display. The smartphone has 12MP back camera. It packs 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro is currently available for Rs 6,099.

Itel A60s

This smartphone is powered by Unisoc SC9863A1 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and external storage. It features 6.6-inch HD+ display. The smartphone has 8MP back camera and 5MP front camera for selfies. It packs 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Itel A60s is currently available for Rs 5,999.