Amazon is hosting its Mega Electronics Days Sale in India and it offers discounts on electronic products across different categories. Not just smartphones, but even tablets have huge discounts and bank offers. Tablets from brands like Realme, Samsung, Motorola, and even Apple are up for sale. Let’s take a look at the top deals.

Realme Pad Mini is available at Rs 10,999 on Amazon, which is Rs 2,000 off than its usual selling price of Rs 12,999. Additionally, there are bank offers from SBI, Citibank, and other credit cards. The tablet comes with a compact form factor featuring an 8.7-inch display. The screen has full-HD resolution and thin bezels on the sides. It is powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC and packs a 6,400mAh battery. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The tablet boots on a slightly dated Android 11 OS but as per its price, it’s a value-for-money option for those on a budget.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Funky Xbox controllers you can buy in India

Buy Now

Motorola Tab G70 is now available at Rs 15,998 on Amazon. It has bank offers of up to Rs 1,500. The tablet has a large 11-inch display with 2K resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and boasts quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has a 13MP camera on the front and rear. It packs a 7,700mAh battery and boots on Android 11 OS out of the box.

Buy Now

Redmi Pad can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 16,998. It comes with a 10.61-inch 2K resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos Audio. It has an 8MP camera on the front and rear for video calls. The device packs an 8,000mAh battery and runs on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is priced at Rs 23,999 on Amazon, which is 23 percent off its MRP. It also has additional bank offers, exchange discounts, and a no-cost EMI option. The tablet sports a 10.4-inch display and supports S Pen, which comes in the box. It is powered by Exynos 9611 processor and has 4GB of RAM. It features two cameras in total and also has a Dolby Atmos-backed speaker setup. It houses a 7,040mAh battery.