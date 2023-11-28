comscore
English | हिंदी
28 Nov, 2023 | Tuesday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Laptop Days sale: Top deals on gaming accessories

Amazon Laptop Days sale: Top deals on gaming accessories

If you are looking to set up a gaming gear, you can consider buying these gaming accessories, which are currently selling with deals on them on Amazon.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Nov 28, 2023, 08:03 PM IST

Amazon is currently running the Laptop Days Sale.
Amazon is currently running the Laptop Days Sale.

Story Highlights

  • Amazon is offering big discounts on gaming accessories.
  • You can buy mousepads and gaming headsets.
  • Choosing an online payment option will get you more discount.

If you are a gamer or aspiring to become one either casually or professionally, you need a proper set-up to win those matches and emerge as a winner. You need a good gaming mouse, a gaming monitor, a gaming keyboard, and even things like a mouse pad or headphones. Depending on what sort of setup you want, you can choose a mix of accessories. If you are looking for accessories to complete your gaming setup, Amazon is currently offering discounts on a range of devices. With the kind of payment option you go for, you can save even more money on these products.

READ MORE
Amazon Laptop Days sale: Top deals on gaming accessories

Best Amazon deals on gaming accessories

Redgear MP35 Speed-Type Gaming Mousepad

READ MORE
Amazon Laptop Days Sale: Best deals on laptops under Rs 50,000

This mousepad from Redgear is designed with the use of technology and craftsmanship, especially for professional gamers. It comes with a non-slip rubber base. It has a size of 350 mm x 250 mm x 4 mm. It is fit for all gaming mice, regardless of sensitivity settings. The mousepad offers a quick response for consistent in-game control. The Redgear MP35 gaming mousepad is currently available for Rs 133, instead of the listed price of Rs 550.

READ MORE
Amazon Mega Electronic Days Sale: Top deals on wireless keyboards

Redgear Cosmo 7.1 Gaming Wired Over-Ear Headphones

The Redgear headphones offer hardware-driven virtual 7.1 surround sound for precisely located audio. It comes with a high-quality built-in noise-cancelling microphone for quick and stable communication. The headphones come with noise-isolating memory foam ear pads and an adjustable split headband, which reduces pressure and provides optimal comfort for long gaming sessions. The Redgear headset also comes with RGB lighting. The headset is currently available for Rs 1,500, instead of the listed price of Rs 2,999.

Carbonado Gaming Backpack

The Carbonado backpack is aptly designed for carrying your gaming machine and accessories. It can easily house a 17.3-inch laptop, offering a unique hardshell front panel for added protection. The backpack comes with an adjustable chest clasp, soft padded shoulder straps and ventilation in the back area for extra comfort. There is a built-in USB charging port for charging the smartphone. It uses the gill flow technology back panel for airflow and breathability. The Carbonado Gaming Backpack is currently selling for Rs 3,239, instead of the listed price of Rs 3,490.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shubham Verma

Tags

amazon dealsamazon deals 2023

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language