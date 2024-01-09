comscore
English | हिंदी
09 Jan, 2024 | Tuesday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top phones you can buy under Rs 10,000 in India

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top phones you can buy under Rs 10,000 in India

Amazon will soon be hosting Republik Day sale in India. Here are the top phones that you can buy under Rs 10,000 on the platform.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Jan 09, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

Amazon Republic Day sale
Amazon Republic Day sale

Story Highlights

  • Amazon is hosting Great Republic Day Sale in India.
  • Amazon's upcoming sale will begin on January 14.
  • Amazon has announced discounts on budget smartphones.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Amazon India will soon be hosting its Great Republic Day sale in India. The sale will kickstart on January 14 and during the course of this sale, Amazon India will be offering a host of discounts and offers to the interested buyers, which includes no-cost EMI starting at Rs 1,499 per month, exchange offers on premium smartphones, and discounts on smartphone upgrades. In addition to this, the company is also offering an instant discount of Rs five percent on credit card EMI transactions and an instant discount of up to Rs 3,250 on payments made via OneCard credit card and EMI transactions.

READ MORE
Amazon finds: Top streaming sticks under Rs 5,000

Amazon India is also offering discounts on budget smartphones, which will reduce the effective price of the smartphones to under Rs 10,000. So, if you are planning to buy a new smartphone, now would be a good time to get one. Here are our top recommendations for you:

READ MORE
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 date announced: Details here

Redmi 12C

This phone is available at a price of Rs 6,999 on Amazon India. It comes with a 6.71-inch HD+ display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset that us coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It comes with a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charger in-box.

Realme narzo N53

This phone is available at a price of Rs 6,999 on Amazon India for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It comes in Gold and Black colour variants. It comes with a 6.74-inch LCD display. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset. It comes with a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charger in-box.

Samsung Galaxy M04

This phone is available at a price of Rs 8,028 on Amazon India for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It comes in Sea Glass Green and Shadow Blue colour variants. It comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It comes with 13+2MP dual camera setup. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

Tags

amazonAmazon IndiaRepublik Day Sale

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language