Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Amazon India will soon be hosting its Great Republic Day sale in India. The sale will kickstart on January 14 and during the course of this sale, Amazon India will be offering a host of discounts and offers to the interested buyers, which includes no-cost EMI starting at Rs 1,499 per month, exchange offers on premium smartphones, and discounts on smartphone upgrades. In addition to this, the company is also offering an instant discount of Rs five percent on credit card EMI transactions and an instant discount of up to Rs 3,250 on payments made via OneCard credit card and EMI transactions.

Amazon India is also offering discounts on budget smartphones, which will reduce the effective price of the smartphones to under Rs 10,000. So, if you are planning to buy a new smartphone, now would be a good time to get one. Here are our top recommendations for you:

Redmi 12C

This phone is available at a price of Rs 6,999 on Amazon India. It comes with a 6.71-inch HD+ display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset that us coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It comes with a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charger in-box.

Realme narzo N53

This phone is available at a price of Rs 6,999 on Amazon India for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It comes in Gold and Black colour variants. It comes with a 6.74-inch LCD display. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset. It comes with a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charger in-box.

Samsung Galaxy M04

This phone is available at a price of Rs 8,028 on Amazon India for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It comes in Sea Glass Green and Shadow Blue colour variants. It comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It comes with 13+2MP dual camera setup. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery.