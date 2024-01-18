Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is on its last leg. The sale began on January 13 and it will go on until January 19. Ahead of that, the company is offering a discount of up to 40 percent off on the purchase of laptops. In addition to discounts on individual devices, the company is offering a 10 percent discount on the purchases made using the SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. The e-retail giant is also offering a discount of Rs 10,000 as a part of exchange offer and up to six months of no-cost EMI option. Owing to these discounts, a lot of premium laptops are available at a price less than Rs 50,000. So, if you are planning to buy a new laptop, here are five laptops that you can buy under Rs 50,000 on Amazon:

ASUS Vivobook 14

READ MORE Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get 75 percent off on TWS earbuds

This laptop is available at a price of Rs 39,990 on Amazon India. It comes with a 14-inch FHD display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 60Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor that is coupled with 16GB DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. It comes with a chicklet keyboard and it runs Windows 11 operating system.

Buy Now on Amazon

Dell 15 Laptop

This laptop is available at a price of Rs 36,490 on Amazon India. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD WVA display.It is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor that is coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of HDD storage. It comes with a standard keyboard and it runs Windows 11 operating system.

Buy Now on Amazon

MSI Modern 14

This laptop is available at a price of Rs 46,990 on Amazon India. It comes with a 14-inch FHD display with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 60Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the 12th generation Intel Core i7-1255U processor that is coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD storage. It has Intel Iris Xe graphics and it runs Windows 11 operating system.

Buy Now on Amazon

HP Laptop 15

This laptop is available at a price of Rs 49,999 on Amazon India. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. It is powered by the 12th generation Intel Gen i5-1235U processor that is coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD storage. It has Intel Iris Xe graphics and it runs Windows 11 operating system.

Buy Now on Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

This laptop is available at a price of Rs 39,990 on Amazon India. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. It is powered by the 12th generation Intel Core i3 – 1215U processor that is coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 operating system.