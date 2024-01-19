Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Amazon India’s Great Republic Day Sale is on its last leg today. The sale that began in India on January 13 will end at midnight tonight. Before the sale ends, buyers still have some time to shop. So, if you were planning to buy a budget smartphone for yourself or a friend, here are top smartphones that you can get under Rs 15,000 on Amazon. It is worth noting that in addition to offering discounts on individual devices, Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent to buyers who pay using SBI credit card and EMI transactions. Here are our top picks for you:

Redmi 12 5G

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of this smartphone is available at a price of Rs 11,999 on Amazon India. Buyers can pick from Pastel Blue, Moonstone Silver and Jade Black colour variants. It comes with a 6.70-inch FHD+ disply and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip. It comes with a 50MP AI dual camera setup at the back ad a 5,000mAh battery.