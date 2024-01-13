Amazon has unveiled its Great Republic Day Sale for 2024, which will commence on January 14. However, Amazon Prime members will get a head start with early access starting today. The sale will feature substantial discounts on 5G smartphones and other models. Shoppers can avail of an instant 10 percent discount with SBI cards and EMI transactions. Furthermore, Amazon is providing extra discounts on exchange offers. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop to purchase a smartphone, now is the perfect time. We’ve put together a list of the best smartphones available for under Rs 10,000 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024.

Poco C55

This smartphone is powered by MediaTek G85 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It features a 6.71-inch HD+ with a 120 Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 50MP AI Dual camera and rear fingerprint. It packs a 5000mAh battery and has IP52 protection.

Poco C55 is currently available for Rs 6,499 on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Realme Narzo N53

Realme Narzo N53 is powered by a Unisoc octa-core chip coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It features an HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz high refresh rate and has a 50MP primary camera at the rear. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging support with a SuperVOOC charger.

Realme Narzo N53 is currently available for Rs 7,499 on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Redmi 13C

Redmi 13C is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It sports a 6.74-inch dot drop display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Redmi 13C is currently available for Rs 7,999 on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Itel P55 5G

This smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 6080 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 50 MP AI dual camera and 8MP selfie camera.

Itel P55 5G is currently available for Rs 8,999 on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

This smartphone is powered by Exynos 1330 octa core processor. It features triple camera set up at the back with 50MP main camera and 13MP front camera. It packs a 6000mAh lithium-ion battery. It features 6.6-inch LCD, FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is currently available for Rs 9,999 on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.