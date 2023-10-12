Wireless chargers are an innovative and convenient way to charge your mobile devices. They are becoming increasingly popular due to their clutter-free design and compatibility with a wide range of devices, including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, and other Qi-enabled devices. There are several types of wireless chargers available in the market, ranging from simple pads that use magnetic induction to transfer power to those that are compatible with Apple’s MagSafe technology for faster charging, as well as those that can charge multiple devices simultaneously. If you are interested in purchasing a wireless charger, we have selected some of the best deals on wireless chargers on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale.

AmazonBasics 15W Square Pad

This wireless charger features a 15W max fast charge with a 360-degree non-slip TPU coating that protects the phone from scratches. It offers a stable surface for quick placement and charging of the device and comes with a 5W standard charge mode for Qi-enabled devices. It can charge through up to 5 mm thick protective cases of mobile devices.

AmazonBasics 15W Square Pad is currently available for Rs 719.

boAt floAtpad

This wireless charger has a six mm transmission range with a no-slip grip wireless charging surface. It has wireless output ranges from 5W and 7.5W to 10W and 15W and comes with an independent large coil for a stable magnetic field. It is Qi-certified for safety, efficiency and compatibility with all wireless-type charging devices and has built-in 12-layer smart IC protection against short circuits, overcharging, over-discharging and more.

boAt floAtpad is currently available for Rs 949.

Ambrane

This wireless charger has 15W output for smartphones, 3W for Headsets and 1W for LED. It comes with an LED digital display to show time, alarm and charging status. It has an anti-skid silicone pad and a sleek and lightweight design with smart power management and multi-layers of chipset protection. It is perfect for iPhones, Smartphones, Tablets and Apple Watch.

Ambrane is currently available for Rs 1,299.

Qubo MagZap Z1

This wireless charger provides a max 15W output and comes with a pad and power charge. It is compatible with the Apple iPhone 12 and above series and supports the iPhone 11 and X series by placing an external metal connector at the back.

Qubo MagZap Z1 is currently available for Rs 899.

Anker Powerwave

This power bank comes with wave Boost Technology with a state-of-the-art cooling system to charge up to 30 percent faster than other wireless chargers. It works with all wirelessly-charged phones, including the latest iPhone (7. 5W) and Samsung flagship phones (10W). It transmits charging power directly through even heavy-protection cases.

Anker Powerwave is currently available for Rs 1,224.