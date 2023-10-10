comscore
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on Water Purifiers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has discounts ranging from 28 percent to 50 percent on top Water Purifiers.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Oct 10, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO

Story Highlights

  • Amazon's Great India Festival Sale is now live on the platform.
  • The sale offers crazy discounts on electronics including home appliances.
  • Top Water Purifiers have 28 percent to 50 percent discount in the sale.

Amazon is hosting its Great Indian Festival Sale on the platform offering crazy discounts on all products including electronics. Home appliances have also been discounted, and if you are looking for kitchen products like Water Purifiers, they are also available in the sale. Water Purifiers from brands like Aquaguard, HUL, Kent, Urban Company, and others are available at up to 50 percent off. Let’s take a look at the top deals on Water Purifiers in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT Water Purifier

Aquaguard’s Sure Delight NXT is the ‘Best Seller’ on Amazon. It is currently available at Rs 7,199, which is 49 percent off its MRP. Additionally, there are bank discounts and cashback offers available for buyers. Buyers can also purchase the product using the No Cost EMI option. The water purifier has a 6L capacity and has 4 stages of water purification.

 HUL Pureit Eco Water Purifier

Moving to the upper range, the Pureit Eco Water Purifier is now available at Rs 12,499, which is Rs 1,500 shy of its usual selling price of Rs 13,999. The water purifier comes with RO, UV, MF, and AS features and has a capacity of 10L.

Aquaguard Ritz Water Purifier

The Aquaguard Ritza Water Purifier is available at Rs 15,999, which is Rs 41 percent off its MRP. It comes with a high-grade Stainless Steel tank and has features like RO, UV, and MTDS. It has Aquaguard’s mineral guard technology. The water in the premium-range water purifier goes through 8 stages of purification.

Aquaguard Ritz

Kent Supreme Alkaline Water Purifier 

The Kent Supreme Alkaline Water Purifier is now available at a price tag of Rs 15,149, which is 28 percent off its MRP. Additionally, there’s a coupon discount and bank offers of up to Rs 5,000. This Water Purifier has RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, and TDS control features. It also comes with a UV LED light.

HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO

If you are looking for a premium-range Water Purifier, the Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO Water Purifier could be a good choice. It is available at a price of Rs 19,990 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The Water Purifier has a capacity of 8L and comes with 7 stages of water purification. Furthermore, it comes with a Copper auto-cleaning feature to Unique Copper Charge technology.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

