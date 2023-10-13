By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
If you’re a fan of movies, having a quality sound system can greatly enhance your viewing experience. To achieve this, consider adding a soundbar to your TV setup. Now is a great time to find deals on top brands during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. However, with so many options available, selecting the right soundbar can be overwhelming. To make things easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of the best soundbars available at discounted prices during the sale. We’ve also highlighted their notable features, so you can make an informed decision and enjoy a stress-free shopping experience.
This is a 100W soundbar with a 2.1-channel sound system. The soundbar is apt for different genres of music as it offers different EQ modes such as Music, Movies, News and 3D. It comes with wireless, wired and other forms of connectivity with Bluetooth V5.3, AUX, USB, Optical and HDMI(ARC). It also comes with a remote control to control your playback.
boAt Aavante Bar is available for Rs 4,499 at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO
This is an 80W soundbar with built-in Alexa and dual far-field microphones for accurate voice recognition. The soundbar comes with powerful dual inbuilt subwoofers (6.98cm x2) combined with dual drivers (4.4cm x2). It has preset sound modes and Bass/Treble adjustment and comes with HDMI ARC, Optical input, Bluetooth v5.0, AUX and USB modes of input. In addition to this, it has features like Volume/Media controls, LED indicators, a metal grill design and a fully functional Remote control.
Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO is available for Rs 5,299 at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
This is a 110W soundbar with a wired subwoofer with two drivers and 2.1 channels. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI ARC and optical connection. It has a “Voice” button on the remote control to enhance voice clarity.
JBL Cinema SB241 is available for Rs 6,998 at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
This is a 40W soundbar and comes with a built-in woofer, Dolby 2 channel, different sound modes such as surround sound expansion, and decoding formats such as AAC, MP3, WAV and FLAC. For connectivity, it has optical, Bluetooth, USB Music Playback, NFC and remote control.
Samsung Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL) is available for Rs 7,498 at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
It is a 400W soundbar with 5.1 separate audio channels and Dolby Digital. It has Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI Arc, optical connectivity and USB, and comes with sound modes including Auto, Standard, Cinema and Music.
Sony HT-S20R is available for Rs 15,631 at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.
Author Name | Om Gupta
