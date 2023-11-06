comscore
English | हिंदी
06 Nov, 2023 | Monday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on single door refrigerators from Samsung, Whirlpool, more

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on single door refrigerators from Samsung, Whirlpool, more

Amazon is offering great offers and discounts on single-door refrigerators at its Great Indian Festival sale. Here are the top deals that you can avail during this sale.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Nov 06, 2023, 09:06 PM IST

single door refrigerator
single door refrigerator

Story Highlights

  • Amazon Great India Festival Sale has started from October 8.
  • Amazon is offering discounts on single door refrigerators from top brands.
  • Buyers can also avail bank offers with these discounts.

When it comes to making a significant investment, thorough research is crucial to ensure your money is well spent and the asset’s maintenance won’t be a concern for a long time. Purchasing a new refrigerator for your home or office can be overwhelming due to the multitude of options available from various brands, both online and offline. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best refrigerators available at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale in India. This comprehensive guide will not only assist you in identifying top refrigerator options but also help you secure a great deal. It will guide you on how to select the right fridge, compare the best alternatives, and pinpoint the perfect product for your needs.

READ MORE
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on double-door refrigerators under Rs 30,000

Before investing your money, make sure to review these top picks to facilitate an easy and informed buying decision. These refrigerators have been meticulously selected based on online reviews, ratings, and our research. This guide aims to present the best options for you in a single read.

READ MORE
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on smart door locks under Rs 15,000

Whirlpool ‎215 VMPRO PRM 3S

READ MORE
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on security cameras under Rs 3000

This refrigerator has a capacity of 192l and comes with auto defrost technology. It has three-star energy efficiency, Intellisense Inverter technology, and stabilizer free operations. It has a food capacity of 14.3l, a freezer capacity of 177.7l and has five drawers, two shelves and an anti-bacterial gasket.

Whirlpool ‎215 VMPRO PRM 3S is currently available for Rs 15,590 on Amazon.

LG GL-D199OERY

This refrigerator has a capacity of 185l and comes with four-star energy efficiency. It has a food capacity of 169l, a freezer capacity of 16l two shelves and a 9.6l vegetable box.

LG GL-D199OERY is currently available for Rs 15,890.

Whirlpool 230 IMPRO ROY 5S

This refrigerator has a capacity of 207l and comes with five-star energy efficiency. It has Intellisense Inverter technology, and stabilizer free operations. It has a food capacity of 14.3l, a freezer capacity of 192.7l and has four drawers, three shelves and an anti-bacterial gasket.

Whirlpool 230 IMPRO ROY 5S is currently available for Rs 18,690.

Samsung ‎RR21C2H25S8/HL

This refrigerator has a capacity of 189l and comes with five-star energy efficiency. It has Digital Inverter technology and has a food capacity of 171l, a freezer capacity of 18l and has one drawer, two shelves and an anti-bacterial gasket.

Samsung ‎RR21C2H25S8/HL is currently available for Rs 16,890.

Godrej ‎RD EDGENEO 207D THF AQ BL

This refrigerator has a capacity of 180l and comes with four-star energy efficiency. It has 16.44 litres large vegetable, bottle capacity of 13.5l.

Godrej ‎RD EDGENEO 207D THF AQ BL is currently available for Rs 14,290.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Om Gupta

Tags

GodrejSingle door refrigeratorsSmasungWhirlpool

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language