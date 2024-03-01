Top 1.5 ton Window ACs that you can buy under Rs 30,000

Amazon finds: If you are living in northern parts of the country, chances are the dynamic weather conditions must have left you confused as to whether or not it’s time to ditch your sweaters and jackets for lighter clothes. While there might still be some time in taking out that fancy floral dress that you have been waiting to wear all winters, one thing cannot be denied — summers are fast approaching and soon we all will have get our ACs serviced or replace old ones with new ones. Sure, there still some time till ACs get functional again, before that we have compiled a list of top 1.5-ton window ACs that you can buy in India under Rs 30,000. Check list here:

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC

This AC is priced at Rs 27,980 on Amazon India. It offers stabiliser free operation within 230 voltage range. It’s special features include a timer, a glow light button, auto swing functionality, anti-rust coating, LED display, sleep mode, turbo mode, low gas diagnosis, and a filter clean indicator to name a few.

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

This AC is priced at Rs 28,499 on Amazon India. Its special features include auto fan speed, energy saver mode, exhaust command, smart time guard, a dry mode, three-speed fan motor, room temperature display, and auto restart functionality among others.

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

This Window AC is priced at Rs 29,599 on Amazon India. Its special features include an anti-dust filter, a sleep mode, auto restart functionality with memory function, and smart diagnosis tool.

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

This Window AC is priced at Rs 29,999 on Amazon India. It offers comfort sleep modes, which includes auto, cool, fan and dry. Additionally, it offers turbo cooling, air flow direction control, auto restart with memory function, four fan modes, dust filters and multi sensors among others.

Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fix Speed Top Flow Window AC

This AC is priced at Rs 28,850 on Amazon India. Its top features include dynamic cooling, air swing feature, super micro antibacterial filter and anti-corrosive coating.