The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale began almost a week ago and it offers crazy discounts on a variety of products including electronics products. This not only includes devices like smartphones and laptops, but also home electronics like printers. If you are someone who’s looking to purchase a new printer, this could be the right time as the sale is offering up to 32 percent off on top printers. However, there are multiple options available on Amazon, which is why we have curated the top 5 deals on printers in the sale.

HP Deskjet 2331 one of the most popular printers in the budget segment has received a discount of 32 percent off its MRP. TheDeskjet 2331 color printer is now priced at Rs 3,299 in the sale. It comes in a compact size and is an ideal option for home. It has an input tray capacity of 60 sheets and features a flatbed scanner.

Canon’s PIXMA E477 is an all-in-one printer that can scan, copy, and print. It is a Wi-Fi-enabled ink color printer for home. Currently, it’s available at a 20 percent discount off its MRP. It is priced at Rs 5,099 in the sale and there are additional bank offers reducing its price even further. The printer supports Windows 10, Windows 8, and even older Windows versions. It can print our A4, A5, B5, and other sizes of sheets.

The HP Ink Tank 316 printer is available at Rs 9,498 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. It’s the ‘Amazon’s Choice’ printer and has a 4-star rating. It is a color printer that comes with up to 8,000 color pages in the box. The printer is advertised to offer darker black for black & white prints. It also has a spill-free refill system.

Epson’s Eco Tank L320 printer is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,850, which is 21 percent off its MRP. It’s a large-sized printer that’s great if you print more and want the most essential features. It’s an all-in-one Ink tank printer that has a print speed of 17 ppm for color and 26 ppm for monochrome prints.

The Canon PIXMA G3000 all-in-one Wi-Fi printer is available at Rs 12,999 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This is 29 percent off its MRP. Buyers can get additional discounts when purchasing it using bank cards. Similar to the Epson Eco Tank L3210, this is also a large-size printer. However, it can be used at home depending on your workload and space at home.