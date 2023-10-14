The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live and it offers massive discounts on products from different categories and segments. There are offers on electronics items like smartphones, gadgets, and home appliances. The sale is also offering crazy discounts on laptops across different price ranges. Even if your budget is limited, some of the best sellers on Amazon can be purchased at an affordable price. That said, we have curated a list of laptops to purchase under Rs 30,000 in the Amazon sale.

Acer Aspire Lite AL15-51 is now available at Rs 26,990, which is lower than its usual price of Rs 30,990. The laptop comes with a 15.5-inch display featuring Full HD resolution. It has a metal body and is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on Water Purifiers

Buy Now

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is an ‘Amazon’s Choice’ laptop which is currently available at a price tag of Rs 30,990, which is 37 percent off its MRP. Additionally, there are bank offers that reduce the final price even further. The smartphone has a 15.6-inch display with a Full HD resolution. It is powered by an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Buy Now

HP’s 15s laptop is available at a price of Rs 35,990, which is 24 percent off its MRP. On top of this, there’s up to a Rs 5,000 bank offer from select banks, which takes the final price of the laptop to around Rs 30,000 price range. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer in case you have a laptop for exchange. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display with a Full HD resolution. It is powered by Intel Core i3-1115G4 coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Buy Now

HP Chromebook X360 is available at 29 percent off its MRP in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The laptop costs Rs 22,990 and there’s an additional Rs 1,000 coupon discount taking the final price down to Rs 21,990. The Chromebook has a 14-inch display powered by an Intel Celeron N4120 processor and has Intel UHD graphics.

Buy Now

The Asus VivoBook 15 is priced at Rs 23,990 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, which is 29 percent off its MRP. It comes with a 15.6-inch display and is powered by Intel Celeron N4020 chipset. It has 4GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It boots on Windows 11 OS out of the box.

Buy Now

These are some of the top laptop deals that you can consider in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.