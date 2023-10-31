Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on automatic soap dispensers

Automatic soap dispenser brings you a more healthy, hygienic and convenient lifestyle. They are suitable for homes, offices and various other places. These soap dispenser applies the latest motion sensor technology and can precisely detect people’s hands below the nozzle to dispense the desired amount of soap on people’s hand. These dispensers are suitable for various products including face cleansers, hand wash, lotion, shampoo and more. If you are interested in buying an automatic soap dispenser, you might want to check out Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale as it offers major deals on automatic soap dispensers. To help you out, here we have listed the top deals on automatic soap dispensers on Amazon.

Toyo Automatic Soap Dispenser

It has a capacity of 1000ml and can work with AC/DC sources. It is equipped with Infrared Sensor technology for quick response. It is compatible with all kinds of liquids such as hand sanitizer and hand soap, and it is also suitable for hand or body lotion and disinfectant. It is suitable for home kitchen, and bathroom countertops. It is worth noting that it is simply a liquid soap dispenser that does not work with foaming soap or dense gel.

Toyo Automatic Soap Dispenser is currently available for Rs 2,319.

MI Automatic Hand Soap Dispenser

This dispenser has a built-in proximity infrared sensor that dispenses foam in less than 0.25 seconds. Users can control the foaming ratio of gas to liquid to 12:1. The dense foam reaches the fine pores and cleanses your hand effectively. It has a matte finish design and its fragrance is produced from natural plant-based essence.

MI Automatic Hand Soap Dispenser is currently available for Rs 599.

Supvox Auto Soap Dispenser Gel

It can precisely detect people’s hands below the nozzle within 7cm and dispenses the desired amount of soap on people’s hands. This soap foam dispenser can dispense a certain mount of gel in hands, suitable for various products including face cleanser, hand wash, lotion, shampoo, and more. The soap dispenser comes with four different time set options, giving you the flexibility to customize the stop time at 0.3s/0.8s/1.5s/2s, allowing you to control the amount of soap being dispensed. After fully charged, it can be used for up to 3 months without needing to be recharged, so you won’t have to worry about the device running out of power in the middle of use. It has a 430ml large transparent soap container.

Supvox Auto Soap Dispenser Gel is currently available for Rs 1,298.

Whitecloud TRANSFORMING HOMES Touch Free Liquid Soap Dispenser

It has a large easy-to-refill opening, which is ideal for liquid soaps, sanitisers and lotions. It is suitable for use in bathrooms, kitchens, offices, schools, hospitals, hotels and restaurants. It has a capacity of 350 ml and operates with 4 X AAA batteries.

Whitecloud TRANSFORMING HOMES Touch Free Liquid Soap Dispenser is currently available for Rs 799.

Oraimo Foaming Soap Dispenser

This soap dispenser comes with infrared motion and PIR sensor detection technology and lathers quickly in 0.25 seconds. It has two different output levels and a capacity of 300ml. It can reasonably control the ratio of liquid and water to 1:3, and fully shake to form nano-sized plump foam. It can be poured into almost foaming liquids such as hand sanitisers, shampoos, facial cleansers, dishwashing liquids, and more. It can charge the SmartHandwasher with the attached Micro-USB cable only once, then it can be used about 3000 times without replacing the battery. It is IPX5 waterproof.

Oraimo Foaming Soap Dispenser is currently available for Rs 1,249.