The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale kicked off on Saturday for Prime members and on Sunday for everyone. The sale offers crazy discounts including standard discounts, bank offers, and exchange bonuses on a variety of products across different categories. With October heat approaching at a rapid pace, there are several Air Conditioners from different brands available at a discounted price in the sale. However, picking the best ACs for yourself can be a daunting task. That said, we have curated some of the top deals on 1.5 Ton ACs on Amazon.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on coffee makers

Daikin’s 1.5 Inverter Split AC with 3 Star rating is available at Rs 35,999 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Additionally, there’s a Rs 1,000 coupon offer available taking the final price down to Rs 34,999. The Split AC comes with a triple-display and offers 3-stage Air Filtration. Daikin offers 5 years of warranty on PCB and 10 years on Compressor.

Buy Now

The 1.5 Ton LG AI is now available at Rs 42,990, which is 43 percent off its MRP. As the name suggests, the Air Conditioner is advertised to offer AI-conditioned cooling and has 6-in-1 cooling features. It comes with an HD filter having Anti-Virus protection. The AC has a 5-star rating and a 100 percent copper condenser. Similar to the Daikin AC, this one also has 5 years of warranty on the PCB and 10 years on the compressor.

Buy Now

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC, which usually sells at Rs 33,999, is now available at Rs 31,990. There are bank offers from different banks that will further reduce the price. It is a 3-star AC with features like Turbo Cool and 2-way swing. Furthermore, it also comes with a filter cleaning indication.

Buy Now

This is another AC is the list that comes with AI features. The Air Conditioner is available at a price tag of Rs 39,999 on Amazon. It has features like 6-in-1 cooling modes, dual filtration, a PM 2.5 filter, and others. It is a 5-star AC that is said to offer maximum cooling at minimum consumption.

Buy Now

Samsung 1.5 Ton Wind-Free AC is available at Rs 42,990 and has an additional Rs 500 coupon discount. The Air Conditioner comes with a slew of features such as 5-in-1 cooling, an anti-bacterial filter, a 3-step auto clean, and a 4-way swing. It is a 5-star AC that has a 1-year warranty on the PCB and 10 years of warranty on the compressor.