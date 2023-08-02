The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 will between August 4 and August 8. This sale will offer jaw-dropping discount deals and launches from top brands such as LG, Redmi, Samsung, Sony and more. In this sale, you will find a substantial range of smart TVs, comprising unique features and specifications. From ultra-HD resolution to excellent audio quality, these TVs offer top-notch features that will surprise you.

Take a look at our top picks from this sale and enjoy shopping:

Experience cinematic in the comfort of your home with Redmi (32-inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV. This device offers HD Ready resolution with a metal bezel-less screen. Its smart features include a built-in Chromecast, over 12,000 apps from App Store, voice remote with Alexa and more. It comes with a 20 Watts output Dolby Audio that can convert your living space into a home theatre.

Elevate your home environment with LG (43-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Immerse yourself in brilliant visuals with 4K Ultra HD resolution and display. The unique part of this device is that it offers AI ThinQ and WebOS 22 with user profiles that help you to watch non-4K content in 4K, improving clarity and accuracy. Apart from this, it comes with several smart features such as Game Optimizer and Dashboard, α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, and unlimited OTT app support.

Samsung (43 inches) Smart LED TV brings you complete entertainment with HDR 10+ display and ‎4K resolution. With ‎Crystal Processor 4K processor, your viewing experience will be elevated to the next level. It offers several special features like Screen mirroring, Universal Guide, Media Home, Tap View, Mobile Camera Support, AI Speaker and whatnot. This television will convert your living space into an entertainment centre that you’ll love.

Acer (50-inches) smart LED Google TV boasts a Dolby Vision display with 4K Ultra HD resolution. Experience the pinnacle of picture quality with its extravagant features such as a Wide Colour Gamut, Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine, Dynamic Signal Calibration, HDR10 with HLG, super brightness and many more. This device lets you explore the world of captivating visuals and seamless connectivity with Dual-band Wifi.

The Redmi (43-inches) Android Smart LED TV delivers a stunning viewing experience with its impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution. It offers a sleek design and comes with smart features such as Android TV 10, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, Quad-core processor, built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in, Ok Google, Auto Low Latency Mode, 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and so on. Its smart functionality with 30-watt speakers makes it a perfect choice for indulging in your favourite movies and gaming sessions.