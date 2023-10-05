Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The most-anticipated sale of the year is back. Amazon Great Indian Festival will commence on October 8 with Prime members getting early access to discounts on October 7. With top brands such as Redmi, TCL, and VW offering incredible discounts, it is the perfect time to upgrade your cinematic experience in the comfort of your home. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to score the TV of your dreams at a discount of up to 60 percent.

Amazon India is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on SBI cards during the festival sale. Further, customers can claim coupon-based discounts and no-cost EMI options. We have curated a list of the best smart TVs to cater for your preferences and budget:

It offers an HD Ready display with screen refresh rate of 60Hz. On the audio front it offers a 20-watt output with Dolby Audio. This smart TV comes with a host of interesting features such as auto low latency mode, IMDb integration, universal search, over 300 free live channels, kids mode with parental lock, smart recommendations, and more. This device is packed with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal Storage. This TV is available at a price of Rs 10,990.

The TCL Bezel-Less S Series Smart LED TV offers full HD resolution with a screen refresh rate of up to 60Hz. It supports in-built Wi-Fi, screen mirroring, and a 64-bit quad-core processor. This device comes equipped with an A+ grade panel, 178-degree wide viewing angle, AI picture engine 2.0, and Dolby Audio. The TCL smart TV at priced at Rs 16,990 in India.

The Acer TV comes with an A+ display that offers a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes equipped with a host of features include ‎Google TV, Dual Band Wi-Fi, two-way Bluetooth, blue light reduction, and intelligent frame stabilization engine to name a few. Additionally, it has 30W high-fidelity speakers that are powered by Dolby Audio. The Acer LED TV is available in India at a price of Rs 16,999.

This Acer smart TV delivers an immersive entertainment experience with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. It offers a 24 Watts sound output and high-fidelity speakers with Dolby Audio. The device comes with various smart features including Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, a voice-controlled smart remote, and support for several OTT platforms. It is available at a price of Rs 11,999 in India.

The VW smart LED TV comes with IPE technology display that supports 16.7 million colours. This TV offers seamless access to streaming services and smart features like built-in Wi-Fi, Android, screen mirroring, PC connectivity, and wireless headphone control. Its audio technologies provide a dynamic sound experience with 20 watts output and power audio. It is available at a price of Rs 8,799.